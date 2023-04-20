Ryl Tea Announces Morgan Wallen as Investor and Brand Ambassador Ahead of Large-Scale Company Expansion

MORRISTOWN, N.J.— Ryl Tea is pleased to announce Country music star Morgan Wallen has signed on as an investor and brand ambassador in the first iced tea brand to align classic southern iced tea taste with healthy, functional attributes of homemade steeped tea. Wallen felt an organic connection to Ryl Tea due to the brand’s nostalgic Southern taste profile – giving Wallen a taste of his East Tennessee roots in a can.

“I’ve loved sweet tea since I was a kid,” says Wallen. “I remember drinking it out of a pitcher on a hot summer day in my Mamaw Boots’ kitchen. A good iced tea brings back very happy memories for me, so when I found Ryl™ Tea I knew I had something special that I wanted to share.”

After learning more about Ryl’s health conscious and sustainable mission statement and tasting iterations of the product ahead of its launch in January, Wallen was on board with plans already underway to develop new products in the coming months. Ryl is a zero-sugar iced tea product with no artificial ingredients, filled with their proprietary “polyphenol technology”, all while delivering the traditional great taste of sweetened iced tea that is usually filled with loads of sugar or artificial ingredients.

“When I’m on tour, I train daily so I can bring everything I have to the stage, so finding Ryl, an iced tea with no sugar and with no artificial ingredients, has been awesome. I can’t wait to do more with them,” Wallen adds, teasing what’s brewing in the future.

Ryl Tea is available in major grocery chains across the Northeast, including Wegmans, Shoprite and Whole Foods Market. In its first year, the brand is focused on expanding the product in the continental United States, launching nationwide with Sprouts Farmers Market last month and moving quickly to partner with retailers and distributors who are aligned with bringing clean and functional options to legacy categories like iced tea.

Consumers can find Ryl Tea nationwide in stores and via drinkryl.com.

Wallen’s investment joins Ryl’s founder and seasoned beverage industry executive Blodin Ukella; established food & beverage industry director Leigh Feuerstein; and digital marketing executives of Get Engaged Media Cam Fordham, Alex Dermer and Ben Hiott, who will play a key role in keeping Ryl Tea’s community excited and informed within culture.

About The RYL Company

Launched in January 2023, The RYL Company is a Gen-Z & Millennial non-alcoholic beverage company focused on offering wellness focused products in traditionally indulgence forward beverage occasions. Their first product line is Ryl Tea, the first iced tea product line to bring together the delicious attributes of iced tea with the health benefits of homemade steeped tea. The Ryl Company produces all of their products in 100% recyclable aluminum packaging and uses no artificial ingredients in their products, making them the perfect items for the growing number of health conscious and environmentally responsible Gen-Z and Millennial consumers.

