Space Tea Releases Premium Mushroom Tea & Lemonade Beverage at The Vitamin Shoppe

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Space Tea is proud to announce the world’s first adaptogenic mushroom iced tea and lemonade beverage with four flavors—Original, Mango, Lemon Zero, Matcha Zero—now available at The Vitamin Shoppe locations nationwide. Space Tea is certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and kosher, using Reishi mushrooms and Lion’s Mane mushrooms.

“The Vitamin Shoppe and Space Tea have partnered to roll out Space Tea, the world’s first mushroom tea and lemonade beverage,” co-founder & CEO Gabriel Heymann said. “It is a refreshing and classic blend of iced tea and lemonade with a new twist: brewed with non-psychoactive functional Reishi mushrooms and Lion’s Mane mushrooms for uplifting energy, calm focus, and mood-boosting.”

According to tamimteas.com, functional mushrooms with Lion’s Mane, Reishi, and Chaga have been used as natural remedies to soothe and heal the body for centuries, supporting digestion, energy, the immune system, mental clarity, mood, relaxation, and sleep. Adaptogens are herbs that can help the body’s stress response systems and improve the ability to adapt and restore after stress exposure.

“Space Tea is full of high-quality ingredients used for centuries to promote focus and mental clarity,” Heymann said. “Our latest expansion enables more people to experience the potential benefits of Reishi and Lion’s Mane mushroom in an amazing-tasting beverage format, and we are proud to lead the industry in this way.”

According to Research and Markets, the size of the global functional beverage market was estimated at $147 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $208 billion in 2027.

Grand View Research has found that the global functional mushroom market reached sales of $26 billion in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.8% being predicted between 2022 and 2030 attributed to the growing popularity of functional mushrooms that can be found in a variety of healthcare and pharmaceutical products.

Space Tea’s partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe follows a successful Space Tea launch over 390 Sprouts Farmers Market locations, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country.

Launched in August 2021, Space Tea quickly became a bestseller garnering a substantial following across Southern California. It is also available at Bristol Farms, Earthbar, Erewhon Market, Lazy Acres, Mother’s Market and Sun Life.

About Space Tea

Space Tea is the world’s first mushroom tea and lemonade featuring a refreshing and classic blend of iced tea and lemonade. Its mission is mental wellness through music, meditation, and mushrooms. Space Tea is brewed with functional, adaptogenic Reishi mushrooms and Lion’s Mane mushrooms, which have been studied extensively for their effects on energy, focus and memory.

About The Vitamin Shoppe

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here. The Vitamin Shoppe, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc., is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, BodyTech Elite, fitfactor, fitfactor KETO, plnt, ProBioCare, True Athlete, and TrueYou. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

