Susosu Water Launches in Giant Foods This Spring

SPRINGFIELD, Va.— Susosu Water, the premier hydrogen mineral water brand based out of Northern Virginia, is excited to announce its official launch in all Giant Foods locations around the Mid-Atlantic region on June 1st.

This is a significant milestone for co-founder Nadia Lizarazu. Giant Foods was the first job opportunity that she had as a teenager, and years later, it comes full circle that Giant Foods is the first major chain to give her brand an opportunity.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Giant Foods and making Susosu Water more accessible to people around the Mid-Atlantic region!” said Nadia Lizarazu. “We’re grateful to Giant Foods for giving us the chance to share our mission to provide healthier hydration with their loyal customers.”

Susosu Water is one of the few natural mineral water brands in the nation and the only hydrogen mineral water brand in the nation. Its unique properties make it one of the fastest-growing functional water brands in the nation.

For more information about Susosu Water and its products, please visit https://susosuwater.com. To find your nearest Giant Foods location, please visit https://susosuwater.com/pages/store_locator

