Tattersall Distilling Launches New Canned Cocktails With Lower ABV

Award winning craft distillery, Tattersall Distilling, announced the launch of its new canned cocktail line, reformulated to have less sugar, fewer calories and a lower ABV of 4.5%. Cocktails include Tattersall’s Key Lime Gin + Tonic and Blueberry Basil Collins, along with its newest can, Grapefruit + Ginger. Now available in four-packs of individual flavors, six-can variety packs featuring two of each flavor are currently on shelves across Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“The response to our canned cocktails was pretty incredible last year, and we think the changes we made for this year’s cans will really be a huge hit,” says Jon Kreidler, founder and chief officer of Tattersall Distilling. “Consumers are really starting to understand the difference between a seltzer made from malt and canned cocktails made from high-quality distilled spirits and natural ingredients. Our two most popular flavors are back, and the addition of the Grapefruit + Ginger has really been getting rave reviews. The slightly lower ABV allowed us to bring the sugar down without sacrificing flavor or balance of the drinks.”

Tattersall’s newest canned cocktail, Grapefruit + Ginger, features fresh grapefruit, vibrant ginger and tart rosehip for a refreshing sipping experience. All three canned cocktails in the variety pack are made with Tattersall’s distilled spirits.

Cocktail descriptions include:

* Grapefruit + Ginger: vodka, grapefruit, ginger, rosehip

* Key Lime Gin + Tonic: gin, key lime, house-made tonic

* Blueberry Basil Collins: vodka, blueberries, basil, lemon

Product specs include:

* 12-ounce sleek cans

* ABV: 4.5% (vodka and gin)

* SRP $12.99-14.99 for single flavor 4-packs, $19.99 for 6-pack variety case

* Gluten-free

* Carbonated

* All natural ingredients

About Tattersall Distilling

Founded by childhood friends over six years ago, Tattersall’s portfolio has grown to more than 30 all-natural spirits and liqueurs available across most of the U.S. With its cocktail room in Northeast Minneapolis and its destination distillery in River Falls, Wisconsin, products are always made from the best ingredients available, locally sourced whenever possible. As such, Tattersall has gained national recognition with top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, American Craft Spirits Association Awards, American Distilling Institute Awards and more. Tattersall was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the past three consecutive years.

For More Information:

https://www.tattersalldistilling.com/