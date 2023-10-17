The Creators of Psychedelic Water Launch Psychedelic Good Mood Mix

The viral brand Psychedelic Water has launched a new product line: Psychedelic Good Mood Mix. This new product takes Psychedelic Water’s award-winning kava-based alcohol alternative and brings it to a new format: a powder drink mix.

When Psychedelic Water first launched in 2021, their kava blend allowed thousands of people around the United States the opportunity to loosen up and excite their senses. Native to the South Pacific, kava is known for its mood-elevating and physically relaxing effects. Now, with nearly three-quarters of a million cans sold, the team behind Psychedelic Water have made their mood-boosting blend even more accessible.

Psychedelic Good Mood Mix’s powder format is lightweight, making it highly portable. Stick packs can easily be tossed into a bag or purse, allowing Good Mood Mix to be enjoyed on the go or while travelling. The lightweight powder allows for more efficient and less expensive shipping, a win for the environment and consumers alike. Currently, a pack of 14 sticks of Good Mood Mix is selling for $29.99 on the company’s website. Good Mood Mix expands the company’s offerings from RTD to now include RTM formats at a lower per serving price. “Good Mood Mix has the same amount of kava per serving as Psychedelic Water, just at a fraction of the price,” says CEO Pankaj Gogia.

In addition to kava, Good Mood Mix features a second active ingredient, mucuna pruriens, commonly known as velvet bean. “We included velvet bean to accentuate the effect of the kava,” says Sales Director Brandon Samuel, “this is also our first caffeine-free product. That’s something our customers have been asking for for a while and what’s great about a powder product like this is you can add it to whatever you’d like. If you’d like it to be caffeinated, you can add Good Mood Mix to something caffeinated, if you’d like it to be carbonated, you can add it to something carbonated. If not, you don’t have to.”

Good Mood Mix currently comes in two flavors, Watermelon and Blue Raspberry, and is available from psychedelicwater.com as well as Amazon. Wholesale is also available.

About Psychedelic Water

Psychedelic Water is the first legal psychedelic brand of its kind. We believe ‘psychedelic’ refers not just to a category of mind-enhancing substances, but is also an approach to life shared by creators, mavericks, groundbreakers, risk-takers and free-thinkers. We’re spreading the gospel of psychedelics and developing products designed to elevate all aspects of your life, whether it be Psychedelic Water’s mood-boosting blend of kava root, damiana leaf and green tea leaf extract, or Psychedelic™ Functional Microdose’s memory, focus, and positivity-enhancing formulation of functional mushrooms and nootropics. Psychedelic Water is on a mission to normalize psychedelics and create states of being perfect for work, play, and all adventures that await.

