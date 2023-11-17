This Week’s New Products: Eggo Coffee Creamer, Plus Juvee, HOIST, Health-Ade and Tropicana

In this week’s new products roundup, Luna Bay Booch launches its first zero-proof line, Juvee gets into the hydration game and Nestlé reteams with Eggo for another waffle-themed offering.

Culture Pop

Massachusetts-based Culture Pop is growing its portfolio of probiotic sodas with the addition of Black Cherry. Like the rest of the brand’s flavors, the new offering is crafted with organic fruit juices, ground spice and herbs and a dash of organic cacao. Each 12 oz. can contains 45 calories and has 8 grams of sugar. Culture Pop Black Cherry is now available via the brand’s website for $32.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkculturepop.com.

Luna Bay Booch

Luna Bay Booch has dropped its first non-alcoholic line, a family of tea-based mocktails dubbed Luna Bay 0%, CEO Bridget Connelly announced on LinkedIn this week. Available in three flavors – Blueberry Mint Mojito, Mango Mule and Raspberry Rambler – the drinks are crafted with yerba mate tea and come in 12 oz. cans. Luna Bay’s 0% line will be available for purchase on Amazon beginning next week. For more information, visit lunabaybooch.com.

Coffee Mate x Eggo

Leggo my Eggo (creamer)! Hot on the heels of its Nestlé Sensations Eggo Maple Waffle Flavored Drink, Nestlé has announced the release of its new Coffee Mate Eggo Waffles and Maple Syrup Flavored Creamer. According to a press release, the creamer features tasting notes of “toasty waffles, rich maple syrup and warm butter.” The new Coffee Mate x Eggo creamer is available at retailers nationwide for a SRP of $4.69 per 32 oz. bottle. For more information, visit goodnes.com/coffeemate.

Neutral Foods

Neutral Foods, which touts itself as the nation’s first carbon neutral foods company, has debuted a fresh new look for its cartons of whole and 2% milk. According to the brand, the updated packaging features an “approachable” design that tells the story of the Neutral’s work with farmers and explains what it means for milk to be carbon neutral from “grass to glass.” Neutral Foods’ carbon neutral whole and 2% milk products are available at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market and through Misfits Market and FreshDirect. For more information, visit eatneutral.com.

Tropicana

Just in time for cold and flu season, Tropicana has relaunched its Trop50 product as Tropicana Light. The orange juice beverage provides 100% of your daily dose of Vitamin C and contains 50% less sugar and 50% less calories than traditional orange juice, the brand claims. The new innovation comes in two varieties, Tropicana Light No Pulp Calcium + Vitamin D and Tropicana Light Vitamin C + Zinc. Both varieties are available in 52 oz. bottles at retailers nationwide such as Albertsons, Publix and Wegmans. For more information, visit tropicana.com.

Proxies

Non-alcoholic wine maker Proxies has unveiled its latest innovation, Gold Crush. According to a press release, the flavor profile of the new product is “a symphony of ripe peach, fragrant yuzu and a hint of fennel on the finish.” Each serving has 25 calories and 3 grams of sugar. For more information, visit drinkproxies.com.

HOIST

HOIST has expanded its lineup of hydration beverages with the addition of its latest flavor, Black Cherry. Like the rest of the brand’s offerings, the new flavor provides IV-level hydration in each 16 oz. bottle with three times the electrolytes and half the sugar of traditional sports drinks. HOIST Black Cherry is now available via the brand’s website for $28 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkhoist.com.

Juvee

After seeing similarly gamer-focused brands like GHOST and G-FUEL playing in the category, Juvee is the latest brand to make the jump into powder-based hydration products. The brand is introducing a powder stick line called Juvee Hydration in 12-pack bags ($19.99) in two flavors: Blue Raspberry and Kiwi Hydration, each of which contain BCAAs, vitamins, minerals and electrolytes. A 30-count variety pack is also available for $36.99. For more information, visit drinkjuvee.com.

Health-Ade

Just in time for the holiday season, Health-Ade has dropped its festive seasonal kombucha flavor, Holiday Cheers. Each sip of the LTO features tasting notes of ginger, vanilla, allspice and cacao. Health-Ade Holiday Cheers is available via the brand’s website for $49.95 per 12-pack of 16 oz. bottles. To celebrate the launch, Health-Ade has teamed up with Los Angeles-based brand Mar Mar to create a limited edition Holiday Minis candle set. Titled The Bold, The Rebel and The Optimist, the 2 oz. votives are wrapped in Health-Ade’s recognizable color schemes. The Mini Candle Set retails for $60, or consumers can bundle the product with a case of Health-Ade for a $10 discount. For more information, visit https://health-ade.com.