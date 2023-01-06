This Week’s New Products: RTD Coffee for a Caffeinated New Year, Plus FRIENDS-inspired Creamer

In this first new products roundup of the New Year, Nguyen Coffee Supply unveils two new cold brew varieties, Super Coffee transitions its multi-serve bottle into rPET packaging and International Delight transports consumers to Central Perk cafe with its latest licensed flavor release.

Clearly Canadian

Clearly Canadian expanded its core sparkling water lineup with a new flavor, Summer Strawberry. The flavor was first introduced as a LTO this summer and, based on its popularity with consumers, has been made a permanent addition to the roster. Clearly Canadian Summer Strawberry is available at grocery stores across North America for $2.69 per 11 oz. bottle. For more information, visit clearlycanadian.com.

International Delight

International Delight is transporting consumers to the iconic Central Perk cafe with its newest licensed flavor release, FRIENDS Manhattan Hazelnut Creamer. Inspired by Central Perk’s Manhattan Mocha coffee from the iconic 90’s sitcom “Friends,” the new offering is available in both regular and Zero Sugar varieties. International Delight FRIENDS Manhattan Hazelnut Creamer is available at retailers nationwide for $3.99 per 32 oz. bottle. For more information, visit internationaldelight.com.

Rasa

Colorado-based coffee alternative brand Rasa introduced two new adaptogen and mushroom beverage mixes, Classic and Café Rasa. The former features six adaptogens including red Asian ginseng, cordyceps, rhodiola, gynostemma, shatavari and maca and flavor notes of roasted date seed and roasted burdock root. The latter blends organic freeze-dried coffee with adaptogens like cordyceps and red Asian ginseng and has 60mg of caffeine per serving. Both new products are available online for $36 per 12-pack of single-serve packets. For more information, visit wearerasa.com.

Super Coffee

After 18 months of battling “external factors,” Super Coffee has transitioned its glass multi-serve bottle into a new rPET Super Coffee Multi Serve, chief revenue officer Jake DeCicco announced in a LinkedIn post. The rPET multi-serve bottles are now available at Whole Foods Market nationwide. For more information, visit drinksupercoffee.com.

Moshi

Asian-inspired beverage brand Moshi announced the launch of its new sparkling matcha teas. Available in four flavors – Original, White Strawberry, Matcha Ginger and Coconut – the teas are crafted with Uji Matcha and have 110 calories per 12 oz. bottle. The brand is also set to debut a line of sparkling oolong tea in the near future. For more information, visit drinkmoshi.com.

Nguyen Coffee Supply

Nguyen Coffee Supply added two new RTD cold brew varieties to its Vietnamese coffee line, Condensed Milk and Coconut. The former pays homage to cà phê sua dá (Vietnamese iced coffee) and boasts 180mg of caffeine per can. The latter pays homage to Vietnam’s traditional cà phê dua (robusta coffee with fresh coconut milk over ice) and packs 180mg of caffeine per can. Both new varieties are available online and at Whole Foods Market stores in New York City for $24 per 6-pack. For more information, visit nguyencoffeesupply.com.

MUD\WTR

MUD\WTR expanded its lineup of adaptogenic mushroom drink blends with the debut of :rise Matcha and :balance Turmeric. The former is crafted with matcha, ginger and black cardamom and features adaptogenics like Lion’s Mane and cordyceps. The latter features rooibos chai, turmeric and cardamom. Both offerings are available online for $50 per 30-serving canister. For more information, visit mudwtr.com.

hellowater

hellowater announced the launch of its brand refresh, which “brings a cohesive look and feel to all of the company’s product lines,” according to the brand. The new design features a clean and modern aesthetic that will roll out across all hellowater products and marketing materials in the next few weeks. For more information, visit hellowater.com.