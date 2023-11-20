WHEREHOUSE BEVERAGE CO Announces Distribution Deals in Five Markets

PENNSBURG, Pa.— WHEREHOUSE BEVERAGE CO (WHBCo), a next-generation beverage company specializing in clean, flavorful, precision-dosed THC beverages, announces distribution deals in Chicagoland, New Jersey, Ohio, Connecticut and Massachusetts that will put its flagship beverage WYNK, a hemp-derived THC-infused seltzer, on the shelves of traditional beverage retailers in five major markets across the U.S. These deals mark a new era for the brand—which is already available in over 100 stores across Minnesota and in 32 states through direct-to-consumer online sales—and represent an exciting advancement in the broader cannabis beverage space.

WYNK is made with a 1:1 ratio of naturally occurring, hemp-derived THC to CBD, infused at 2.5mg and 5mg per can, creating a balanced, light and social buzz. With zero sugar and zero calories, this low-dose infused-beverage is available in three flavors, including Black Cherry Fizz, Juicy Mango and Lime Twist.

“We’ve always been committed to creating safe, best-in-class cannabis beverages that can live in the mainstream adult beverage market, meet customers where they shop, and continue to normalize infused drinks as a viable option for a growing number of people who aren’t interested in alcohol,” said Phil McFarland, General Manager, THC Beverages at WHBCo.

Working with traditional distributors provides an opportunity to connect with and educate local business owners about THC-infused beverages, while offering additional SKUs to stores that are seeing alcohol sales dip among younger adult consumers. Likewise, these deals offer consumers the chance to come out of the dispensary closet and make their cannabis-infused drink selections in the same locations they make their other adult beverage selections.

“WYNK was born to be on the shelves next to great brands like White Claw and swim in the same coolers,” said Miguel Garcia, Head of Brand for WHBCo. “We’re thrilled to be launching in these first five markets and can’t wait to connect with consumers.”

WYNK will hit the shelves in:

Chicagoland (Cook and the Collar Counties) starting November 13

(Cook and the Collar Counties) starting November 13 New Jersey (major metro markets such as Jersey City, Hoboken and Cherry Hill) starting mid-November

(major metro markets such as Jersey City, Hoboken and Cherry Hill) starting mid-November Massachusetts starting in December

starting in December Connecticut starting in December

starting in December Ohio (major metro markets such as Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus) starting in January

About WHEREHOUSE BEVERAGE CO

Founded in 2023, WHEREHOUSE BEVERAGE CO is a next-generation beverage company working strictly with naturally occurring THC derived from hemp and cannabis plants to develop safe products that meet the emerging lifestyle needs of consumers. The company’s best-selling THC beverage brands, COUNTDOWN and Clio Award-winning WYNK, are expertly crafted using nanoemulsion technology and precision dosing to create a predictably smooth onset and experience. The WHBCo team is committed to leading the way in creating a responsible, trustworthy infused beverages industry. For more information, please visit whbev.co.

For More Information:

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231114185951/en/WHEREHOUSE-BEVERAGE-CO-Announces-Distribution-Deals-in-Five-Markets-Ushering-THC-Beverages-Into-the-Mainstream