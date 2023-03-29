Zing Zang Expands Distribution Agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

CHICAGO, Ill.— Zing Zang, LLC, the number one cocktail mix company in the U.S. and number one Bloody Mary mix and Bloody Mary ready-to-drink (RTD) producer, announced that it is expanding its distribution agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s), the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol. Zing Zang, established in 1997 with a distinctive and unique Bloody Mary recipe, has developed a loyal and passionate consumer base that has fueled its growth to over two million cases in the premium segment.

Prior to this new agreement, Zing Zang had an established relationship with Southern Glazer’s, mainly in the central and western U.S. (CA, AZ, NV, NM, WA, AK, MO, NY, IL, IO, OH, AR and HI). Effective April 1, 2023, the new agreement will move the Zing Zang Mix and RTD portfolio into Southern Glazer’s national distribution network, and expand distribution coverage to include the new markets of TX, LA, NE, OK, FL, SC, IN, CO, MD, DE, DC and control state brokerages in OR, VT, NH, ME, NH, ID, MS, AL, NC and MT.

“This expanded partnership will help unleash continued growth for Zing Zang,” said Brent Albertson, CEO of Zing Zang, LLC. “We are impressed with the work of the Southern Glazer’s team so far on the brand and look forward to tapping into more of their expertise, including their industry-leading Proof® eCommerce platform, their national accounts reach, and their strength in the on-premise and liquor channels. SGWS has also shown us that they can execute in non-traditional sub-channels like golf, casino, resorts, brunch, and sports venues where we see valuable consumer opportunities.”

“We are excited to be strengthening our relationship with Zing Zang and to have the opportunity to sell the full portfolio of their innovative RTDs and Premium Mixes,” said Mark Chaplin, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Southern Glazer’s. “Our expert Southern Glazer’s team is poised and ready to put our full suite of capabilities to work for Zing Zang. Whether it’s tapping into our marketing, digital, or business intelligence expertise, we are confident that we can help Zing Zang achieve their business objectives.”

About Zing Zang, LLC

Zing Zang is the leading non-alcoholic cocktail mix brand in the U.S. The company markets a complete line of premium-quality mixers including the top-selling Bloody Mary Mix in the U.S. and a naturally crafted line-up of Margarita, Sweet & Sour, Strawberry Margarita-Daiquiri and Piña Colada Mixes, which contain no high fructose corn syrup, no preservatives, and no artificial dyes. Zing Zang has also recently introduced a line of ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails, using the Zing Zang award-winning mixes and premium spirits, which include Bloody Mary, Blazing Bloody Mary, Margarita, Mango Margarita, and Bourbon Whiskey Sour. Zing Zang is available nationwide in over 200,000 retail and on-premise locations. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly.

For More Information:

https://zingzang.com/