100 Coconuts Appoints Monica Fleury as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, N.Y.— 100 Coconuts, the leading lifestyle-inspired premium coconut water brand, announces the appointment of Monica Fleury as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Fleury, a seasoned executive with over 12 years of extensive experience in the beverage and hospitality industries, joins the leadership team to spearhead marketing initiatives that include overseeing brand strategy, supporting retail growth, fostering strategic partnerships, and the planning and execution of integrated campaigns across all marketing touchpoints.

“Monica becomes an integral part of our leadership team at a time when 100 Coconuts is experiencing rapid growth,” said Gregory Lowe II, Founder and CEO of 100 Coconuts. “Leveraging her wealth of expertise and experience, I am confident that she will craft dynamic marketing strategies aimed at enhancing brand awareness and solidifying 100 Coconuts as a household name. We are thrilled to welcome her on board.”

Fleury’s wealth of experience includes her recent role as the Vice President of Marketing at BIOLYTE, a prominent hydration beverage. During her tenure, she successfully led the marketing team, launched and executed a Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) strategy, transitioned towards a more digital and omnichannel approach, oversaw the company’s advertising campaign development and brand strategy, and prioritized customer experience.

Monica Fleury’s appointment as CMO underscores 100 Coconuts’ commitment to continued innovation, market expansion, and delivering a premium beverage experience to consumers worldwide.

About 100 Coconuts

100 Coconuts, the fastest growing coconut water in the US is redefining refreshment by delivering a nutrient dense, superior-tasting functional drink to consumers across the United States. Having quickly become the go-to summer beverage for music, entertainment, and cultural events, 100 Coconuts delivers an electrolyte-packed, hydrating coconut water that is non-GMO project certified, never from concentrate and naturally sweet. The only black-owned coconut water brand, 100 Coconuts is proud to be certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and part of the prestigious NMSDC Central, enabling the brand to align with partners and retailers who prioritize supplier diversity and empower minority-owned businesses. Designed in the US, and packaged in Vietnam, 100 Coconuts offers three flavors including, Pure Coconut Water, Pure Coconut Water + Mango and Pure Coconut Water + Pineapple and is available for sale at 100coconuts.com, Amazon.com and retailers nationwide.

