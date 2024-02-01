100 Coconuts Expands into 1,250 Publix Locations With Debut of Pure Coconut Water +Mango and +Pineapple Flavors

NEW YORK, N.Y.— 100 Coconuts, the leading lifestyle-inspired premium coconut water brand, announces its retail distribution expansion for its Pure Coconut Water into an additional 450 Publix Supermarkets across the southeast. 100 Coconuts products are now available across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. As part of the expansion, Publix shoppers can also indulge in the refreshing taste of two additional flavors: 100 Coconuts Pure Coconut Water +Mango and Pure Coconut Water +Pineapple in 1,100 stores.

With the perfect blend of all-natural ingredients, 100 Coconut’s Pure Coconut Water +Mango and Pure Coconut Water +Pineapple continues to redefine and deliver an unrivaled hydration experience. The line of exquisite and refreshing flavors combine the purest non-GMO coconut water with the fruity sweetness of mango and the fresh tang of pineapple.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion of 100 Coconuts footprint in such an important retailer and supermarket industry leader in the southeast like Publix,” said Gregory Lowe II, Founder and CEO of 100 Coconuts. “We are committed to this exciting partnership and introducing Publix customers to our Pure Coconut Water, Pure Coconut Water +Mango and Pure Coconut Water +Pineapple beverages.”

This expansion follows a remarkable year of substantial category growth within the grocery chain. Previously the Pure Coconut Water was available in 850 locations now it is available at 1,250 Publix stores.

“This marks a significant milestone for the retail growth of 100 Coconuts,” said Jason Miller, President of Sales of 100 Coconuts. “Publix has earned a distinguished reputation as one of the most revered grocery stores in the country, and it’s exciting to be recognized for our growth within the coconut water category. We look forward to reaching more consumers through this expansion.”

100 Coconuts Pure Coconut Water is sourced from only the finest handpicked coconuts from Vietnam, ensuring an unparalleled level of quality and purity. As a brand rooted in authenticity and committed to quality, 100 Coconuts is never from concentrate, non-GMO and its +Mango and +Pineapple flavors contain the perfect ratio of 90% coconut water and 10% all-natural fruit juice. This winning combination guarantees an exceptional taste profile that will surpass all expectations.

About 100 Coconuts

100 Coconuts, the fastest growing coconut water in the US is redefining refreshment by delivering a nutrient dense, superior-tasting functional drink to consumers across the United States. Having quickly become the go-to summer beverage for music, entertainment, and cultural events, 100 Coconuts delivers an electrolyte-packed, hydrating coconut water that is non-GMO project certified, never from concentrate and naturally sweet. The only black-owned coconut water brand, 100 Coconuts is proud to be certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and part of the prestigious NMSDC Central, enabling the brand to align with partners and retailers who prioritize supplier diversity and empower minority-owned businesses. Designed in the US, and packaged in Vietnam, 100 Coconuts offers three flavors including, Pure Coconut Water, Pure Coconut Water + Mango and Pure Coconut Water + Pineapple and is available for sale at 100coconuts.com, Amazon.com and retailers nationwide.

https://www.100coconuts.com/