BUBBL’R Smashes into 2024 With watermelon lime smash’r

BUBBL’R is proud to launch the latest addition to its diverse flavor portfolio, watermelon lime smash’r! Every sip of this flavor is action-packed, boasting the perfect blend of sweet watermelon and a punch of lime. Transform any day into summertime by riding the flavor wave of watermelon and zesty lime.

Watermelon flavor has reached new heights, becoming one of the fastest growing flavors in the sparkling water category. Watermelon has seen an 18% increase in retail launches in the last three years and a 43% influx in menu mentions. BUBBL’R is looking to build upon this growth in popularity, in addition to the momentum created on social media. In 2023, BUBBL’R gained over +400k followers on social media and became the fastest growing sparkling water brand on TikTok.

“The BUBBL’R team is ecstatic to announce the newest member of our flavor family, watermelon lime smash’r. Following the fruitful release of wild cherry chill’r, we are introducing a unique flavor profile featuring the perfect combination of watermelon and lime,” said Tyler Hartmann, Director of Marketing and Brand Development for BUBBL’R. “We noticed that watermelon flavor has become widely popular and is one of the fastest growing sparkling water flavors, so we wanted to capture that momentum and create a delicious flavor that will remind you of summertime.”

BUBBL’R watermelon lime smash’r is in both single serve 12oz slim cans and take-home 6 packs now! These packages are available in a variety of grocery and convenience stores throughout the United States.

About BUBBL’R

BUBBL’R first launched in 2017 as a sub-brand of Klarbrunn, a Wisconsin company owned by thirty-seven families that represent independently owned Pepsi bottlers. BUBBL’R is an antioxidant sparkling water with zero grams of sugar that boosts, energizes, and restores balance. It has natural flavors and colors, with no artificial sweeteners, and naturally sourced caffeine from guarana. BUBBL’R is sweeter than sparkling water which makes it a uniquely satisfying, healthy beverage option.

Klarbrunn is owned and manufactured by WIS-PAK, Inc. with the Brand’s corporate functions located in Madison, Wisconsin.

