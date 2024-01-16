De Soi Launches at Sprouts Farmers Market

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— De Soi, the line of sparkling non-alcoholic apéritifs created by Katy Perry and award-winning Master Distiller Morgan McLachlan, has officially launched in Sprouts Farmers Market store locations, as a part of their 90-day Forager Program for emerging brands.

As of January 1, De Soi flavors Golden Hour, Très Rosé, and Purple Lune will be available on shelves in cans for $16.99. De Soi will be available in all locations in 23 states across the US, including California, Texas, and Florida.

“We’re thrilled to kick off 2024 and Dry January by launching De Soi in Sprouts Farmers Market locations,” said Scout Brisson, CEO of De Soi. “The non-alcoholic industry has seen rapid growth and consumer interest is only growing. De Soi continues to be a leader in the better-for-you beverage space, and we can’t wait to see what else is to come in the new year.”

Founded in 2021, De Soi redefines celebration for the wellness mindset, offering pleasure without the proof. De Soi comes from the French phrase maîtrise de soi, meaning self-control. Made for indulging mindfully, the range of non-alcoholic apéritifs is inspired by the French ethos of pleasure and restraint. Made with botanicals and adaptogens for a settled yet sharper mind, De Soi’s four flavors are perfect for the Sprouts Farmers Market shopper who values wellness and products made with natural ingredients.

About De Soi

De Soi (pronounced de swa) is a line of sparkling non-alcoholic apéritifs created by Katy Perry and award-winning distiller Morgan McLachlan (AMASS). De Soi apéritifs effortlessly marry a passion for plants and better-for-you ingredients with big, bold flavors and feel-good adaptogens to help you create, relax and celebrate. De Soi spritzes are mindfully crafted with culinary botanicals like yuzu, lemongrass and rosemary, then mixed with mind-mellowing adaptogens like L-theanine, reishi mushroom and ashwagandha. The result is a not-too-sweet drink that’s truly fun to sip on while still allowing you to feel present and engaged. With four varieties including Très Rosé, Golden Hour, Champignon Dreams and Purple Lune, De Soi is available in 750ml bottles or ready-to-drink cans featuring packaging inspired by French New Wave cinema with a contemporary twist. The name De Soi is inspired by the French ethos of pleasure with restraint, originating from the phrase maîtrise de soi, meaning ‘self-control.’ De Soi, which loosely translates to of the self, encourages people to focus on their sense of agency and empowerment while enjoying moments of celebration.

In addition to Sprout’s Farmers Market stores, De Soi is currently available online through its website, offering shipping to all 50 states and internationally in 34 countries. De Soi can also be found in stores at Whole Foods, Erewhon, Boisson, BevMo, Total Wine, Foxtrot, Fresh Thyme, Central Market, MOM’s Organic Market, CVS and more.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide.

For More Information:

https://drinkdesoi.com/