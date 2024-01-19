Dymatize Launches “Formulated for More” Campaign, Helping Athletes Go Further with Science-Backed Nutrition

EMERYVILLE, Calif.— Dymatize, a leading performance nutrition brand, launched a new “Formulated for More” campaign this month, highlighting the power of their science-backed nutrition products and kicking off a new partnership with San Francisco 49ers star running back, Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey joins the Dymatize Squad of elite athletes and fitness professionals who rely on the power of Dymatize ISO100 to fuel their highest strength and fitness ambitions. During this partnership, McCaffrey will share exclusive content on behalf of Dymatize on social media and collaborate with the brand on content and events.

“I’m a longtime fan of Dymatize and ISO100 is a critical part of my training and muscle recovery routine, rounding out my workouts with nutrition that helps me gain the edge I need to stay at the top of my game,” says McCaffrey. “A partnership with Dymatize felt like a natural fit, and I’m excited to share more with my followers about how I incorporate it into my routine.”

In addition to this exciting new partnership with McCaffrey, Dymatize will launch a 360-degree marketing campaign in 2024 that will come to life through owned, earned and paid support. The “Formulated for More” campaign, created in partnership with agency of record Barkley, is anchored by a new creative spot that illustrates how Dymatize’s ISO100 hydrolyzed whey protein isolate provides fast absorption, fast recovery* and fast gains**. The spot will be amplified by media agency Exverus on CTV platforms like Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, ESPN and Fire TV throughout the year.

New owned content will be created for dymatize.com, YouTube and social media channels featuring Dymatize Squad members breaking down the science behind ISO100 and hydrolyzed protein. In the spring, Dymatize will host a Reddit AMA with a sports nutrition expert to give consumers the chance to learn more about how to maximize their potential in the gym by fueling smarter and up-leveling their post-workout recovery.

Later in the year, Dymatize will announce an exciting new program–this earned media effort will be led by HUNTER and support the future of exercise science, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to offering high-quality, science-backed products that help athletes to achieve their highest potential.

“Our fans put in the time and the work at the gym, so we’re committed to supporting them with premium, science-backed products that deliver results,” said Nick Stiritz, VP of Marketing at Premier Nutrition Company. “Our ‘Formulated for More’ campaign is a celebration of everyone—from committed gym-goers to pro athletes—who relies on Dymatize for smartly formulated nutrition that helps them maximize performance, increase their gains, and get the most out of every workout, practice, and rep. We’re excited to watch the full campaign come to life this year and to push it even further into 2025 and beyond.”

*Post-workout protein supplementation can support faster recovery.

**With a fitness or bodybuilding regimen.

About Dymatize

Dymatizeelevates those committed to a lifetime of personal bests through sports nutrition products made with high-quality ingredients and science-backed formulas. With science as the backbone for every product, Dymatizeworks with researchers and scientists from around the world to ensure products support resistance-training and fitness goals. Based in Emeryville, California, and part of BellRing Brands, Inc., Dymatize manufactures all products in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified facilities and ensures only high-quality ingredients are used. All protein powders are Informed-Choice Certified to ensure they are tested to be banned substance free.

About BellRingBrands, Inc.

BellRingBrands, Inc. is a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category offering ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products. Its primary brands, Dymatize and Premier Protein, appeal to a broad range of consumers and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience. BellRing’s commitment to consumers is to strive to make highly effective products that deliver best-in-class nutritionals and superior taste.

