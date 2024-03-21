Erewhon Debuts Winnie Harlow Smoothie Collaboration Featuring Premium Sports Hydration Drink, BARCODE

Barcode, the ultimate natural sports performance and wellness beverage, has partnered with popular LA-based organic grocer and cafe, Erewhon Market, to create fashion model Winnie Harlow’s exclusive Island Glow Smoothie. Launching March 19th, the smoothie is bursting with vibrant flavors and health-boosting ingredients.

The nourishing smoothie features Vita Coco Coconut Milk as its creamy base, combined with the benefits of Vital Proteins Vanilla Collagen Peptides. Infused with hero ingredient, Barcode Lemon Lime ($34.99), and a kick of Lime Juice, the smoothie also features nutrient-rich Sea Moss and a variety of tropical flavors including Mango and Pineapple. Steen’s Manuka Honey offers a hint of sweetness while Camu Camu, Pitaya Foods Pack + Glace, Coconut Cream, and KOS Luminous Spirulina ensure a delicious, refreshing beverage packed with endless nutrients and overall health benefits.

Drink Barcode, the #1 fitness water for hydration, was developed and tested by the most elite minds in fitness to deliver everyday performance and supreme nourishment. The 100% natural beverage consists of only 30 calories, 0g added sugar, and 12 vitamins and minerals to enhance everyday performance and recovery. Available in the most delicious flavors including Watermelon, Lemon-Lime, Concord Grape, Malibu Punch, and Black Cherry, Barcode was developed so you can thrive, rather than survive!

Retailing for $34.99, Barcode is available to shop online and in select retailers including Erewhon, Amazon, ShopRite, HEB, Central Market, and more.

About Barcode

Founded by Mubarak “Bar” Malik and Kyle Kuzma, Barcode is the first ever premium, natural performance and hydration drink on the market. As the proud fitness water of the Brooklyn Nets, Barcode is plant-based with added benefits and ingredients including Vitamin D, B6, B12, Magnesium, Ashwagandha, and no added sugar. Barcode offers a functional alternative to sugar-packed sports drinks and is perfectly designed to optimize overall health.

For More Information:

https://shop.erewhonmarket.com/product/8178151000/winnie-harlows-island-glow-smoothie