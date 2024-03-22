Expo West Gallery: New Products From Bored Cow, Chameleon Cold Brew, KOR & More

Continuing with our Expo West 2024 coverage, here’s a look at some of the hottest new products and trends that we spotted on the show floor last week, including Bored Cow’s take on drinkable yogurt, KOR’s new Hydrate line and much more.

Uncle Matt’s

The juice brand has been making an Arnold Palmer for some years, so jumping into teas isn’t such a big leap. The new multi serve line features organic black teas in unsweet and sweet (10 grams of sugar and 40 calories per serving) varieties, both in 52 oz. bottles priced at $4.99 each.

Bored Cow

The company has been earnestly working to break down barriers to entry for its animal-free “milk,” and moving to other dairy analogues seems to be the next step. Bored Cow’s drinkable yogurt comes in 7 oz bottles in three flavors: strawberry, vanilla and passion fruit mango — all of which are entering stores in New York City priced at $2.99 to $3.99.

Harmless Harvest

Along with a new line of “rich & creamy” spoonable yogurts, the coconut specialists showcased its latest beverage innovation: Sparkling Coconut Water, set to enter Whole Foods and Sprouts stores in 16 oz bottles next month. Its watermelon-flavored coconut water is also getting a boost into 32 oz bottles, also available at Sprouts.

KOR

The Malibu-based cold-pressed juice shot brand is literally getting bigger: its new three-SKU Hydrate line – available in Orange Ginger, Citrus Refresh and Superfood Quench – still use 30% cold-pressed juice per bottle, but get an added boost of electrolytes (potassium, magnesium) and B vitamins. Each 16 oz bottle clocks in at 80 calories and 17 grams of sugar, none added. The line is set to debut at Sprouts this month, priced at $4.99 each.

Local Weather

The “mind + body sports drink” company is adding a fourth SKU to its lineup: Wildberry.

Humm

Having extended from kombucha into probiotic seltzers, Humm’s next move is into another fermented category: tepache, a Mexican staple made from fermented pineapple juice. At Expo West the brand showcased its brightly colored five-SKU lineup in refrigerated 12 oz glass bottles, each featuring six grams of sugar (2% juice content) or less. The idea, brand reps said, for when the line debuts in Q3/Q4 is for it to attract Jarritos fans looking for a better-for-you alternative.

Hella Cocktail Co.

Having started with a strong focus on cocktails and at-home mixology, New York-based Hella Cocktail has since evolved into a broader platform brand, having introduced its BevNET Award-winning RTD bitter spritzes several years back. Their latest innovation meets somewhere in the middle: it’s a three-SKU line of 12 oz RTD margaritas (5.9% ABV) in Habanero, Classic and Pineapple flavors.

TRIP

Like many other beverage brands built around CBD, British brand TRIP is looking beyond the hero ingredient to further extend their reach. In this case, it’s with the introduction of Mindful Blend (already sold in Europe), a line of lightly sparkling 12 oz non-CBD drinks that feature ingredients like magnesium, ashwagandha, ginseng and lion’s mane mushrooms. Flavors we saw included Raspberry Orange Blossom, Blood Orange Rosemary and Elderflower Mint.

PARCH

The zero proof RTD brand brought two new flavors to Expo West: Desert Margarita (pictured) and Sunrise Supertonic.

Chameleon Cold Brew

The Texas-based organic coffee maker has had single-serve bottles and cans on the market previously, but its new three-SKU line of 8 oz dairy-free cold brews feature revamped packaging design and are available in three flavors: Nitro (5 calories), Sweetened (40 calories) and Double Espresso (10 calories). Expect to find them in stores this July, priced at around $3.49 each.

Once Upon a Coconut

The coconut water brand is adding two new flavors to its lineup of 10.8 oz cans: Coconut + Watermelon and Coconut + Blueberry, the former promising “electrolytes” and the latter “antioxidants.”

Fomilk

The wave of European plant milks shows no signs of slowing down, with Turkish brand Fomilk the latest to target U.S. growth, in its case via mainly through its hazelnut varieties. But unlike Oatly and some others, the company is targeting grocery retail (rather than coffee foodservice) as its door into the States; its shelf-stable 32 oz cartons will be entering stores, working with sales and marketing service provider Advantage Solutions.

CaliWater

After CaliWater heard many consumers found themselves reaching for a can of the vegan cactus water only to find out their kids had already consumed them all, the brand got to work designing a kids line. Available in the brand’s two most popular flavors – Watermelon and Prickly Pear – the new line features the same formulation as the brand’s canned products but in a 4.2 oz. recyclable pouch. Both varieties are available for purchase via the brand’s website for $24.99 per 24-pack.

Milkadamia

Seeking to further prove that “Moo is Moot,” Milkadamia showcased its new Organic Artisan Original Macadamia Milk that promises a “deliciously smooth” taste and texture. Like the rest of the brand’s products, the new variety is packaged in a 32 oz. and crafted with only a handful of simple ingredients such as macadamia milk and pea protein.

Nixie

Having solidified its footing in the flavored sparkling water space, Nixie is now hoping to differentiate itself (again) in another saturated category: soda. At the show, the brand unveiled its new line of organic Zero Sugar Sodas featuring Classic Cola, Root Beer and Ginger Ale flavors.