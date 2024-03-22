Flyers Cocktail Co. Partners With Midwest Distributors for Expansion of Hemp-Derived Cocktails in the Kansas City Metro Area

Flyers Cocktail Co. has announced a new partnership with Midwest Distributors to expand into the Kansas City Metro area. Flyers and their unique low-calorie hemp-derived cocktails can now be placed in retailer locations within the Johnson, Wyandotte, Douglas, Leavenworth and Miami counties.

Born during the pandemic, Flyers introduced a nonalcoholic beverage option with the promise of fun without hangovers. This collaboration with Ivy Mix, an expert mixologist and James Beard nominee, consisted of low-calorie hemp-derived cocktails in Ol’ Fashioned, Spritz, and Margarita flavors. With quick acclaim, the company is now known as the most awarded THC cocktail in the market with highlights from Rolling Stone and Forbes.

“As the hemp beverage category continues to grow so quickly, it’s exciting when a distributor like Midwest Distributors partners with a brand like ours,” said Lewie (Craig Lewis), Co-Founder and CEO of Flyers Cocktail Co.

About Flyers Cocktail Co.

Inspired by thrill seekers looking to relish life without compromise, Flyers Cocktail Co. provides a buzz without the drag of a hangover. Flyers believe in a world where consumers have access to safe and sophisticated alternatives to alcohol, in traditional alcohol channels.

Created by world-class mixologist Ivy Mix, their low-calorie cocktails bring classic flavors into the modern age. Flavors range from a twist on the classic Ol’ Fashioned, a refreshing sparkling Spritz, and vibrant Yuzu Margarita with a hint of chili. These flavors come in ready-made cans with the option of single flavor or mix packs online, and 4-packs in retail. Flyers prides itself on working with the highest quality ingredients, suppliers and manufacturers in the country, and with 70+ flavor rounds, have solidified themselves as the World’s most awarded Hemp cocktails and one of the fastest growing THC beverages on the market.

For More Information:

https://shop.drinkflyers.com/