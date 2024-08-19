Gallery: New RTD Cocktails From Tip Top, WeldWerks, The Finnish Long Drink & More

A wide array of ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail makers have rolled out new products this summer with the goal of shaking up the saturated category. In this gallery, major players like Tip Top and The Finnish Long Drink drop new flavors, newcomer New York Cocktail Company launches a negroni collection and WeldWerks Brewing Co. makes its first foray into the space.

The Finnish Long Drink

Marcy Venture Partners-backed The Finnish Long Drink has introduced its “Midnight Sun” Variety Pack, which includes four cans of Traditional, two cans of Cranberry and two cans of Pineapple, which is new to the U.S. market. The Cranberry and Pineapple flavors are canned at 5% ABV while the Traditional Citrus variety is canned at 5.5% ABV. The Finnish Long Drink “Midnight Sun” variety pack is now available at retailers nationwide with a SRP of $17.99-$19.99. For more information, visit thelongdrink.com.

Bluebird Hardwater

Canned alcoholic still water producer Bluebird Hardwater has unveiled its first product extension since inception, a line of flavored varieties crafted with juice. Offered in four flavors – Vodka Water + Lime, Vodka Water + Cranberry, Tequila Water + Lime and Tequila Water + Pineapple – the beverages (4.5% ABV) are available at Ralphs and Total Wine locations in California, Florida, New York and Tennessee for $19.99 per 8-can variety pack. For more information, visit bluebirdhardwater.com.

Via Carota Craft Cocktails

Via Carota, the craft cocktail brand inspired by the West Village establishment, has launched a new range of single-serve, ready-to-pour sparkling cocktails: Negroni Sbagliato, White Negroni Sbagliato, Spritz, Paloma and French 75. The new range can be purchased as a 10-pack via the brand’s website for $69 or as a 4-pack at select retailers for $24.99. Each 200ml bottle contains one sparkling cocktail at 11% ABV. For more information, visit drinkviacarota.com.

Crown Royal

In celebration of National Whiskey Sour Day on Aug. 25, Diageo has added Crown Royal Black Cherry Whisky Sour to its collection of ready-to-serve cocktails. The new offering is crafted with a blend of whisky, lemon juice and natural black cherry flavors. Crown Royal’s Black Cherry Whisky Sour is available in 350ml (SRP $13.99) and 750ml (SRP $25.99) bottles at liquor stores nationwide. Each bottle serves four or eight cocktails, respectively, with an average of 20% ABV. For more information, visit thecocktailcollection.com.

Mission Craft Cocktails

California-based Mission Craft Cocktails has expanded its ready-to-serve portfolio with the addition of Espresso Martini. The brand describes the new offering as “a bold boost of richly-textured, medium-bodied Central American cold brew” with premium American-made vodka and hints of salted caramel and chocolate. Bottled at 20% ABV, Mission Cocktails’ Espresso Martini is available via the brand’s website for $16.99 per 375ml bottle. For more information, visit missioncocktails.com.

Founders Brewing Co.

Founders Brewing Co. has announced the launch of its first non-seltzer RTD, Devil Root. Set to hit store shelves in September, Devil Root is a hard ginger beer with a 10% ABV that offers a sharp ginger flavor complemented by lime and herbal notes. The rollout will start in Michigan and select Midwest and East Coast states, available in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com.

Tip Top Proper Cocktails

Tip Top has unveiled its latest 100ml canned cocktail: Naked & Famous. The new cocktail, which marks the brand’s first mezcal cocktail, was created in collaboration with New York-based bartender Joaquín Simó. Naked & Famous (25% ABV) is made with mezcal, lime, alpine liqueur and aperitivo bitters and features tasting notes of smoked citrus with an herbal saffron finish. Consumers can purchase Tip Top’s newest cocktail in 4-packs and individual cans at select retail stores and bars in select states. For more information, visit tiptopcocktails.com.

Oo-Lah Cocktails

Veteran-founded Oo-Lah Cocktails has entered the RTD cocktail scene with its inaugural 4-SKU lineup featuring Spicy Margarita, Big-O, Island Girl and Prickly Pear Margarita flavors. The 5% ABV cocktails are crafted and canned in Hollywood, Fla., and are distributed by Community Craft Wine and Spirits in Fla. and Pretty Ugly Distribution in Va. For more information, visit oolahcocktails.com/home.

New York Cocktail Company

New York Cocktail Company – founded by industry veterans Linden Pride, Rodrigo Leme and Malte Barnekow – has launched with the debut of four bottled negronis: The Classic Negroni, Chocolate Negroni, Mezcalito Negroni and Espresso Negroni. The cocktails feature Mancino Vermouth from a family-run distillery in Piedmont, Italy, Su Casa Mezcal from Oaxaca, Mexico and spirits from Brooklyn’s Forthave Spirits, Faccia Brutto Spirits and Brooklyn Gin. Each 375ml bottle has a price tag of $26.99 and is available for purchase in select New York wine and spirits retailers and online via the brand’s website. For more information, visit newyorkcocktailcompany.com.

WeldWerks Brewing Company

WeldWerks has made its first foray into the RTD space with its newest project, booz. Available in two flavors at launch – Orange Creamsicle Crush (10.5% ABV) and PB&J Bourbon Smash (12.1% ABV) – the cocktails are packaged at Sleeping Giant Brewing Company in Denver, Colo., and are available at participating retailers throughout the Centennial State. For more information, visit weldwerks.com.

Traverse City Whiskey Co.

Traverse City Whiskey Co. has expanded its portfolio of premium whiskeys and bourbons with the launch of two ready-to-serve Old Fashioned Cocktails: The Original (37% ABV) and Cherry (27% ABV). The former features the company’s six-year-old bourbon whiskey while the latter’s base spirit is American Cherry Edition, the company’s bestselling whiskey. The Original and Cherry Old Fashioned Cocktails are available in 375ml bottles with SRPs of $29.99 and $19.99, respectively. For more information, visit tcwhiskey.com.