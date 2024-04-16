Goldthread Tonics Announces The Release of Two Newly Reformulated Flavors of Their Plant-Based Drinks

Goldthread Tonics, the delicious, natural, and ready-to-drink beverages have announced that they will be releasing the newly reformulated flavors of the fan-favorite Matcha Clarity (previously the Japanese Matcha) and the Rose Glow (previously the Honey Rose) this Summer 2024. Goldthread’s refreshing, craft-brewed drinks are expertly formulated with the highest potency ingredients from around the world, full of medicinal plants, adaptogens, and phytonutrients to support optimal wellbeing.

Made with Ceremonial Grade Matcha, selected for its impeccable quality and superior flavor, the Matcha Clarity Tonic facilitates a calm, focused energy lift and heightened mental clarity. Known as the “elixir” of longevity, Goldthread’s matcha is responsibly sourced from generational family farms in the hills of Shizuoka, Japan and combined with chlorophyll and fresh-squeezed lime juice for a smooth, easy-to-drink, energy-boosting blend without the jitters and crash of coffee. Matcha Clarity is both a delicious start to the day and a refreshing antidote to the afternoon slump.

The Goldthread Tonics Rose Glow is made with rooibos leaf, blended with antioxidant-rich rose, goji, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, and dragon fruit in a juicy and refreshing oasis of phytonutrients, minerals, and trace elements. Rose Glow was formulated to revive and renew for a glow that radiates from the inside out. This unique blend of herbs and spices help to gently detoxify, boost immunity, nourish, and revitalize.

“Our team is committed to constantly finding the most effective and nourishing medicinal plants to use within our tonics,” said William Siff, Founder of Goldthread Tonics. “We’ve searched the globe for the highest quality ingredients available, sourced from places like Shizuoka Japan and the Coast of South Africa, to be able to provide our customers with the healthiest and most delicious herbs that can be now found in our newly reformulated Matcha Clarity and Rose Glow Tonics.”

Goldthread Tonic’s Matcha Clarity and Rose Glow 10.5oz bottles will be available to purchase in select retailers throughout the United States and online at drinkgoldthread.com this Summer 2024 in a pack of six for $30 SRP.

About Goldthread Tonics

Goldthread Tonics and Tonic Shots are refreshing, feel-good drinks packed with medicinal plants, adaptogens, and phytonutrients for a concentrated boost of plant powered benefits on-the-go or at home. Goldthread Tonics are expertly formulated by licensed acupuncturist, clinical herbalist, ethnobotanist, and health educator, William Siff. William formulated Goldthread’s Tonics and Tonic Shots according to the standards he developed in his clinical practice, making the beverages truly effective.

About William Siff

William Siff is a licensed acupuncturist, author, clinical herbalist, and ethnobotanist who practices Ayurvedic and Traditional Chinese Medicine. He has worked with thousands of individuals and groups to successfully incorporate plant-based medicine into their lives for more than two decades. Along with running a busy clinical practice, his work with plants and people includes founding the popular Goldthread Apothecary and Herb Farm, the Farm to Pharmacy educational program, and Goldthread Tonics, a line of functional wellness drinks sold nationwide. Last year, William released his book, The Plant Medicine Protocol, a comprehensive and easy-to-follow guide to integrating healing plants into daily life. His work takes him around the world, sourcing medicinal plants and creating long-term partnerships with the people who grow and gather them.

For More Information:

https://drinkgoldthread.com/