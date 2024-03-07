His Vow of Silence is Over! Brother Barnabas of the Iconic Paulaner Logo Finally Speaks After 250+ Years

NEW YORK, N.Y.— After 250 years, Brother Barnabas, the innovative monk-turned-brewmaster and face of the iconic Paulaner logo, finally speaks thanks to the power of AI and The A Team in collaboration with Paulaner USA. The social media campaign, dubbed ‘Brother Barnabas Speaks,’ was developed to appeal to a new generation of beer drinkers, while also celebrating the rich heritage and unique history of the brand. This is the first time the iconic logo has come to life.

Rick Krisburg, Executive Vice President of the A Team stated, “We’re thrilled to pioneer this innovative approach to consumer engagement, combining centuries-old tradition with cutting-edge technology. By bringing Brother Barnabas to life using AI, we’re not only honoring Paulaner’s rich heritage, but also creating an immersive experience for beer enthusiasts.”

The sweepstakes lived on Paulaner USA’s official Instagram account, @PaulanerUSA, and featured Brother Barnabas in a series of fun social posts in which he asked trivia questions about Paulaner’s Salvator brand, its brews and more, all for the chance to win prizes including a trip to Munich’s Salvatorfest in 2025, Paulaner Salvator swag and more. To enter, fans simply answered the questions with the hashtags #Sweepstakes and #BrotherBarnabasSpeaks.

Since the social media campaign’s launch on January 2nd, the sweepstakes has been well received by fans, even sparking much conversation about the famed monks’ appearance and resemblance to modern day actor, Ben Affleck. Additionally, the sweepstakes increased a renewed interest in the 400-year-old brand. Steve Hauser, CEO and President of Paulaner USA stated, “The campaign has exceeded our expectations and has helped grow our fanbase while introducing our rich heritage in a fun, unique way. We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership with The A Team.”

Brother Barnabas is best known for crafting the original Paulaner Salvator double-bock. His innovative brewing techniques have set the standards of Paulaner’s overall taste and quality. The Salvator is also Paulaner’s most traditional beer. To this day, his original recipe has gone unchanged, and remains the basis for Paulaner’s Salvator.

The ‘Brother Barnabas Speaks’ social media sweepstakes will continue throughout February, ending on February 26th.

About the A Team

Founded 25 years ago, the A Team has established itself as a leader in marketing, catering to consumers and companies across various industries. With a reputation for strategic agility and creative excellence, the agency continually delivers impactful campaigns to diverse audiences.

About Paulaner USA

Paulaner USA is headquartered in White Plains, New York, and imports Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Tsingtao and Fuller’s.

About Paulaner

The Paulaner Brewery is one of the largest breweries in Munich, Bavaria in Germany and is part of the Paulaner Brewery Group. The Paulaner Brewery Group unites the brands Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Auer Bräu, Hopf and Thurn and Taxis. Since 1634, Paulaner has represented the finest brewing tradition for top quality crafted beer specialties in Germany and world-wide. Founded (and still being brewed) in Munich, Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr are two of the six brands allowed to be served at the world-famous Oktoberfest.

For More Information:

https://www.paulaner.com/