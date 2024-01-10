Introducing AlluSoda: The Zero Sugar Craft Soda Sweetened With Allulose

RALEIGH, N.C.— After more than two years of dedicated formulation, development, and obsession over natural alternatives to sugar, Allu Company is excited to introduce AlluSoda, its new zero sugar craft soda. Sweetened with a blend of allulose, Reb-M, and V50% Monk Fruit, AlluSoda offers a healthier alternative to traditional sugar-free sodas. AlluSoda is now available for purchase on AlluSoda.com and Amazon.

AlluSoda’s journey began in a family kitchen, born out of a desire to create a soda that could be enjoyed guilt-free. “With a family history of diabetes and a strong dislike of the aftertaste of current zero sugar sodas, we set out on a mission to craft a soda that not only tastes fantastic but also aligns with a healthier lifestyle,” says CEO and Founder, David Giacomini. “The more we researched and learned, the more we fell in love with allulose as our sweetener of choice. It shares the same sweetness profile as regular sugar but is only 1/10th the calories, zero glycemic and zero net carbs. This makes it suitable for diabetics and those on low sugar diets such as Keto.”

The use of allulose in AlluSoda not only contributes to its zero-sugar content but also aligns with emerging research showcasing various health benefits. Recent studies have indicated that allulose, a rare natural sugar, may offer advantages such as lower blood sugar levels, reduced calorie intake, and potential anti-inflammatory properties. This makes AlluSoda not just a healthier soda choice but also a part of a lifestyle that prioritizes wellbeing and mindful consumption.

AlluSoda has three launch flavors: Craft Cola, Lemon & Lime, and Ginger Ale. Craft Cola offers a classic slightly bold cola taste with a hint of nutmeg and vanilla. Lemon & Lime provides a refreshing citrus blend with distinct lemon and lime flavor notes. Ginger Ale features a distinct spicy ginger flavor. All three flavors are zero glycemic and zero net carbs and contain 5-10 calories.

“We understand that today’s consumers are looking for healthier options that do not compromise on taste. With AlluSoda, we’re offering just that – a zero sugar, full-flavor soda that everyone can enjoy,” adds David Giacomini.

About Allu Company

Founded in 2022, Allu Company is a food & beverage development company dedicated to product innovation with the use of allulose as the primary natural sweetener. AlluSoda is the first of several future food & beverage brands to be launched. AlluSoda is focused on developing a great tasting zero sugar soda with classic craft flavors using natural ingredients. Our focus is on creating health-conscious, flavorful alternatives that cater to modern consumers’ needs for a low sugar diet. At the heart of AlluSoda is a commitment to quality, taste, and a healthier lifestyle.

For More Information:

https://allusoda.com/