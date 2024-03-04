JUST ICE TEA Launches Line of Organic, Fair-Trade Tea in Cans

BETHESDA, Md.— JUST ICE TEA, an Eat the Change brand, is launching a line of organic tea in cans. The line will be showcased at the Expo West trade show in Anaheim, CA from March 13-15, 2024. Launched in October 2022, JUST ICE TEA has quickly gained popularity with consumers across the United States. In just one year, the brand has become the fastest-growing brand of ready-to-drink tea in the natural channel* and received recognition for its commitment to organic, fair trade, and OU Kosher-certified bottled teas.

JUST ICE TEA is the brainchild of Honest Tea co-founder Seth Goldman and celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn, along with Honest Tea co-founder Barry Nalebuff. The brand was rolled out a few months after Coca-Cola’s May 2022 announcement that it would discontinue Honest Tea later that year.

“After we got over the heartbreak of the discontinuation of Honest Tea, we recognized there was an amazing opportunity to reinvigorate the Organic and Fair-Trade tea category. JUST ICE TEA is not about running the same playbook – we are constantly innovating and iterating our offerings to accelerate our growth and impact, and our new canned line will do just that,”said Seth Goldman, Co-Founder of Honest Tea and Eat the Change.

The 12-ounce cans will be available in three varie-teas: Lemon Tea, Raspberry Tea, and Dragon Green Tea- a cheeky play on the Honest Tea fan favorite, Green Dragon Tea. These portable and recyclable aluminum cans will help make the drink accessible to on-the-go consumers. The new flavors are Chef-crafted with organic green or black tea sourced from Cha de Magoma, Mozambique- one of the world’s largest and one of the most remote organic tea gardens. Each can is sweetened with agave for that “Just Sweet Enough” taste profile and 40 calories per can.

“When crafting the flavors for our new cans, we wanted each sip to be an exploration of exotic, bright notes, vibrant undertones, and a burst of fresh taste, taking consumers on a journey to the heart of innovation and the lush landscapes where our teas originate,” said Spike Mendelsohn, Co-Founder of Eat the Change.

JUST ICE TEA’s Fair Trade sourcing ensures that with every pound of tea purchased, a premium goes back to the supplier communities. The premiums are invested in projects identified by the workers for both tea and agave. “We are especially excited to partner with our supplier community in Cha de Magoma in Mozambique to help them address the serious health challenges they face,” said Goldman

All 3 varieties of the canned teas will be sold as single-serve cans and 4-count packs and will be available to major retailers through UNFI and KeHE starting in March 2024 and can be found in the coming weeks at Sprouts Farmers Market, Giant Food, and MOM’s Organic Market, along with various regional grocery and natural co-op retailers.

About JUST ICE TEA

With Chef-crafted Organic and Fair-Trade formulations, JUST ICE TEA is a brand of Eat the Change, a mission-driven enterprise based in Bethesda MD created in 2020 by activist entrepreneur Seth Goldman and Celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn.

