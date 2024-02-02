Koia Unveils Packaging Refresh to Kickstart 2024

Koia has introduced a packaging refresh for its acclaimed line of low-sugar, plant-based protein beverages. The streamlined look maintains Koia’s vibrant ethos and easy-to-spot rainbow of flavor offerings, while making room for new innovation in 2024.

“Being open to change is so important to meeting the evolving needs of our customers,” said Chris Hunter, co-founder and CEO of Koia. “We’ve spent the last few years hitting significant milestones for the brand, from vertical integration to securing major retailer partners that were years in the making. As Koia continues to grow and we set our sights on a year of innovation, it was important to start 2024 with a new look that struck the balance between familiar and fresh, and that created space for all of the exciting product launches on the horizon.”

With clean lines, monochromatic color schemes, and increased text size of the flavor names for easy grab-and-go packaging that looks as good as it tastes, the new product lineup stands out in refrigerators in retailers nationwide, including one long-awaited addition to the brand’s impressive lineup of retail partners.

The packaging refresh comes as Koia enters approximately 9,000 Starbucks stores across the U.S. with two classic SKUs: Vanilla Bean and Cacao Bean.

About Koia

Koia delivers truly delicious, healthy, convenient, low-sugar/low net carbs, plant-based beverages that come ready to drink with no mixing or stirring required.

Using only high-quality ingredients to deliver a balance of complete plant protein, fiber, and healthy fats for sustained satiation and energy at any time of the day, all Koia flavors are 100 percent plant-based, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, vegan, and Non-GMO Project verified. Koia now offers three lines of protein shakes to cater to nearly everybody’s nutritional needs: Koia Protein, Koia Organic, and Koia Cereal.

Koia is available in retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, 7-Eleven, Sprouts, Publix, Kroger, Safeway, and more.

For More Information:

https://drinkkoia.com/