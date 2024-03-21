Mikuna Announced as the Exclusive Plant Protein at Erewhon’s Tonic Bars

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Erewhon, the leading purveyor of organic and sustainable foods in California, has chosen Mikuna as the exclusive plant protein provider at all of their tonic bars. Mikuna’s Chocho Superfood Protein has remained the best selling protein powder at Erewhon and has quickly risen to the top of the plant-based protein market.

Jason Widener, VP of Erewhon, elaborates on Erewhon’s decision to feature Mikuna at the tonic bar stating that “Mikuna protein stands out as the only choice with its regenerative, single- ingredient formula. Mikuna’s commitment to minimal production and unparalleled purity and nutrient density makes it the ideal protein for our tonic bar, embodying what the tonic bar is all about- health!” “The protein is by far the best in class,” added Vito Antoci, Executive Vice President of Erewhon.

Mikuna is the first company to introduce chocho, a naturally regenerative, nutrient dense, high protein plant originally used by Indigenous communities in the Andes mountains, to the US market. Founded by Ricky Echanique, a native Ecuadorian with deep roots in the South American indigenous farming community, Mikuna has established itself as the sole chocho supplier in the U.S. The ingredients’ versatility and nutrient-dense composition has led to further innovation and exploration around ways to incorporate this plant-protein into customized, in-store offerings at Erewhon.

“Mikuna’s exclusivity at Erewhon emphasizes the growing demand for sustainable, clean products on grocery shelves, and solidifies the brand as a leader within the clean, plant-based protein industry,” says Ricky Echanique, founder & CEO of Mikuna. “Additionally, Mikuna encapsulates Erewhon’s mission to make healthy, pure, nutrient-rich foods and products available to their communities all while supporting growers and sustainable farming practices,” adds Sarah Heering, Mikuna’s COO.

Mikuna’s best-selling Chocho Superfood Protein includes 20 grams of complete protein from a single source (chocho) and is offered in three flavors — Pure Chocho, Vanilla, and Cacao. All Mikuna products are non-isolate, whole food, lectin-free, vegan, gluten-free, keto, paleo and non-GMO and the pure flavor can be added to any Erewhon beverage at the tonic bar.

About Mikuna

On a mission to change the future of food in a way that has a positive and lasting effect on the planet, Mikuna is proud to create clean, plant-based products that are rooted in regenerative agriculture and strives to make a positive global impact. Mikuna products are sold direct-to-consumer on

Mikunafoods.com, Amazon and in retailers and foodservice locations across the country such as Whole Foods, Lazy Acres, and Erewhon.

For More Information:

https://mikunafoods.com/