Mizu Lab Launches Zero-Sugar, Asian-Flavored Electrolyte Drink Mixes

Mizu Lab, a woman-founded, Korean-American-owned small business in Los Angeles, California, announces the launch of their zero-sugar, Asian-flavored electrolyte drink mixes. Developed by two business partners, Angelina and Soomi, these drinks come in three irresistibly delicious flavors: Lychee & Mangosteen, Yuzu & Mango, and Asian Yogurt Drink & Strawberry.

The founders of Mizu Lab are on a mission to fill a gap in the market for Asian flavors and to create a brand formulating flavorful drink mixes that honor their heritage while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Angelina emphasizes that their products boldly challenge the misconception that health-conscious choices can’t be delicious.

Each serving of Mizu Lab’s electrolyte stick packs contains over 1000mg of essential electrolytes and vitamins for hydration and immunity support, including Sodium, Potassium, Calcium, Chloride, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Niacin, and Pantothenic Acid. Additionally, these drink mixes are non-GMO, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and do not contain any artificial colors.

Mizu Lab’s electrolyte drink mixes are portable and suitable for all occasions. Whether it’s a vigorous workout at the gym or an outdoor adventure in the heat, these convenient packets provide the perfect replenishment. Moreover, they’re ideal for travel and aiding in recovery after social activities, ensuring convenient hydration and immunity support on the go.

Mizu Lab’s electrolyte drink mixes can be purchased online at mizulabdrinks.com.

For More Information:

https://www.mizulabdrinks.com