Mortal Hydration Becomes The Official Sports Beverage and Hydration Partner of The Ironman And Ironman 70.3 North American Triathlon Series

TAMPA, Fla. and BOULDER, Colo.— IRONMAN and Mortal HydrationVentures today announced Mortal Hydration as the official sports beverage and hydration partner for the IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 North American Triathlon Series. Varieties of the Mortal Hydration Drink Mix will be available on-course, giving athletes great-tasting and effective hydration at IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 events in North America in 2024.

The new hydration mix is Mortal’s first beverage developed to help athletes during training and competition. After two years in development and testing by world-class athletes, Mortal’s flavor profiles have been refined to ensure that athletes will be hydrated and will never suffer from flavor fatigue with great tasting options. Each of the three varieties are both simultaneously sweet and tart, a perfect combo that encourages athletes to sip more often to combat chronic under-hydrating that impacts so many athletes.

“Staying hydrated is the essential part of a challenging endurance event like an IRONMAN triathlon,” said Mortal founder Becca Schepps, a former collegiate rower and professional cyclist. “We’re so excited to offer Mortal Hydration’s high-performance electrolyte mix to IRONMAN athletes. It will ensure all athletes on course are seriously hydrated with a full electrolyte profile formulated to fight dehydration and set athletes up to have their best race possible.”

Mortal Hydration was formulated with the latest sports science and endurance sport fueling strategies in mind and offers athletes a hydration mix that tastes great and delivers the right balance of flavor, nutrients, and electrolytes. Mortal is designed to be integrated into a high-carb fueling strategy where athletes consume 80g to 100g of carbs per hour from concentrated nutrition and then use Mortal as part of a hydration strategy to replenish electrolytes.

Mortal Hydration offers a full electrolyte profile and the ability to titrate sodium levels across three flavors – Margarita, Berry, and Mango. Each flavor has 10g of carbohydrates to help with electrolyte absorption and is available in both a regular variety with 450 mg of sodium citrate and 190mg of additional electrolytes (magnesium, potassium, and calcium), and a salty version with 925 mg of sodium citrate and 190mg of additional electrolytes – perfect for very hot days or heavy sweaters.

“Understanding the evolving nutrition strategies of triathletes, we are pleased to be able to partner with Mortal Hydration to provide an effective electrolyte hydration option to pair with Maurten gels on course at our IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 North American events,” said Keats McGonigal, Vice President of North American Operations for The IRONMAN Group “It is often said nutrition is the fourth discipline of triathlon events, and importantly a strategy to stay hydrated with appropriate electrolyte intake can help athletes get to the finish line.”

To allow athletes time to adjust to the new product offering, Mortal Hydration will be an on-course option added to previous electrolyte options, with a full exclusive roll out of the product on course beginning with July events. Sample packs will also be available for purchase in the official IRONMAN Merchandise store.

Mortal Hydration is available online via The Feed, and is available in a variety of packaging to suit every athlete’s fueling needs. Athletes can choose from individual sachets, 25-packs for consistent replenishment, or explore all six flavors with packs of six samples.

About Mortal

Founded by Becca Schepps and Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Mortal makes hydration products that quench thirst. Mortal Kombucha is currently available across all 50 states, in retailers such as Sprouts, Central Market, King Soopers, Foodtown, Mother’s, Lassens, Weis and Natural Grocers. Mortal Hydration is available in North America via The Feed.

About IRONMAN Group

The IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon Series, 5150 Triathlon Series, the Rock ‘n’ Roll? Running Series, IRONKIDS, World Triathlon Championship Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon and City2Surf, UTMB World Series trail-running events including the Canyons Endurance Runs by UTMB, Tarawera Ultra by UTMB and Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB, Epic Series mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic, road cycling events, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world, providing participants the benefits of endurance sports through the company’s vast offerings. Catering to the full athlete experience, the company portfolio also includes FulGaz virtual cycling, the most realistic indoor riding experience connected fitness application aimed at preparing athletes for real-world events. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with hundreds of events across 55+ countries. The IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance, a private, family-owned business, and Orkila Capital, a growth equity firm focused on building great brands.

About Advance

Advance is a private, family-held business that owns and invests in companies across media, entertainment, technology, communications, education and other promising growth sectors. Our mission is to build the value of our companies over the long-term by fostering growth and innovation. Advance’s portfolio includes Condé Nast, Advance Local, Stage Entertainment, The IRONMAN Group, American City Business Journals, Leaders Group, Turnitin, and Pop. Together these operating companies employ more than 14,000 people in 29 countries. Advance is also among the largest shareholders in Charter Communications, Warner Bros.

