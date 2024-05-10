New Products: Collabs From Alani Nu and C4; Naked Launches Lower Sugar

This week’s new product gallery reads a bit like a superhero team-up comic, thanks to a few eye-catching collaborations from C4, Alani Nu, and Gatorade. Plus, Bones Coffee takes coffee drinkers to a galaxy far, far away.

Naked

Just in time for the on-the-go summer season, Naked Brand has unveiled a new line of lower sugar smoothies. Available in three flavors – Berrylicious, Glorious Greens, and Tropical Sunrise – each 15.2 oz. bottle has 9 grams of fiber and contains 50% less sugar than the leading smoothies on the market, the brand claims. Naked Lower Sugar Smoothies are available nationwide including Albertsons, Walmart, and Target for $3.99 each. For more information, visit nakedjuice.com.

Alani Nu

That’s hot! Alani Nu has teamed up with socialite Paris Hilton to create its latest energy drink flavor, Pink Slush. Each 12 oz. can of the strawberry cream soda-flavored beverage is packed with 200mg of caffeine and B vitamins. Pink Slush is also available in the brand’s pre-workout powder product, which also has 200mg of caffeine per serving. For more information, visit alaninu.com.

POWERADE

POWERADE has announced the launch of its new summer-only product, POWERADE SOUR. Available in three flavors – Blue Razz, Watermelon Lime, and Green Apple – the 28 oz. sports drinks contain 50% more electrolytes than Gatorade’s Thirst Quencher, the brand claims. POWERADE SOUR is now rolling out to stores nationwide. For more information, visit powerade.com.

Bones Coffee x Star Wars

In a collaboration that’s out of this world galaxy, Bones Coffee and Lucasfilm have released three Star Wars-themed flavored coffees: Dark Side Chocolate Truffle, Wookie Cookie (Chocolate Chip Cookie), and Twin Sun Tiramisu. All three varieties are available for purchase via the brand’s website for $17.99 per 12 oz. bag (ground or whole bean). For more information, visit bonescoffee.com.

FITAID

Fresh off the revamped formula of its creatine-infused ready-to-drink beverage, FITAID has released two new FITAID RX Zero flavors: Blue Raspberry and Juicy Apple. Through FITAID’s new partnership with Glanbia Nutritionals, all FITAID RX products are boosted with Encapsulated Creatine by Glanbia Nutritional’s CreaBev. FITAID RX Zero Blue Raspberry and Juicy Apple are now available for purchase online and at select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit lifeaidbevco.com.

C4

Cellucor’s C4 has expanded its lineup of pre-workout powders with its new tropical-inspired C4 x Hawaiian Punch flavor. Each serving boasts 200mg of caffeine and 2 grams of CarnoSyn Beta-Alanine, which C4 claims guarantees sustained energy and endurance. C4 x Hawaiian Punch is available via the brand’s website for $34.99 per 30-serving tub. For more information, visit cellucor.com/pages/c4-energy.

Gatorade x 7-Eleven

7-Eleven is seeking to bring the “first taste of midnight” to its stores with a new limited edition flavor of Gatorade Thirst Quencher: Midnight Ice. What does Midnight Ice taste like? Well, you’ll have to find out for yourself, as no details have been released on the flavor profile of the beverage. Gatorade x 7-Eleven Midnight Ice is exclusively available in 28 oz. bottles at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes. For more information, visit gatorade.com.

Blue Bottle

Samra Origins, the brand and product line created by Blue Bottle Coffee in partnership with artist Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, has expanded its lineup to include Buna Tetu Blend. The latest blend draws inspiration from the flavors of the Buna Tetu coffee ceremony and features premium Ethiopian and African coffees, with Ethiopian leading the cup. Buna Tetu Blend Whole Bean is now available for $22 per 10 oz. bag and Buna Tetu Craft Instant Coffee will soon be available for $29 per 15-serving jar. For more information, visit bluebottlecoffee.com/us/eng.