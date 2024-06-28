New Products: Collabs from GHOST and G FUEL, Uncle Matt’s, Bumpin’ Blends & More

In this week’s new products gallery, Allagash makes its first foray into the non-alcoholic beverage space, GHOST expands its partnership with Mondelēz’s Oreo brand and Bumpin’ Blends partners with Barbie.

100 Coconuts

Bigger is better, according to 100 Coconuts, which just launched its new Big Coconut 16.6 oz. can of 100% pure coconut water in participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide. The new offering is designed to provide more electrolytes, nutrients and natural hydration.The brand will keep selling its 11 oz. can, providing flexibility for coconut water enthusiasts. For more information, visit 100coconuts.com.

GHOST x Oreo

Lifestyle and sports nutrition brand GHOST has expanded its partnership with Mondelēz-owned Oreo with the introduction of Oreo Mint Protein Powder. The whey protein powder is packed with 25 grams of protein and contains 150 calories per serving. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com.

Allagash

Allagash Brewing Company has made its first foray into the non-alcoholic space with the release of Allagash Hop Water. The water – crafted with H2O from Maine’s Sebago Lake, orange peel, coriander and Crystal and Citra hops – will be exclusively available in 12 oz. cans at the brewery’s tasting room in Portland, Maine. For more information, visit allagash.com.

Squier’s

Maine-based cannabis company Squier’s Specialty Elixirs has debuted GO-Time Elixir, a new solventless hash rosin, THCV-infused elixir paired with yerba mate. The beverage features the brand’s latest flavor, white peach apricot, in a formula that also includes caffeine. Each bottle contains 40 mg solventless hash rosin, 40 mg THCV and 200mg of yerba mate and provides onset effects in five to fifteen minutes. Squier’s GO-Time Elixir is rolling out now at partnering dispensers across Massachusetts and Maine. For more information, visit drinkdifferent.co.

Select Zero Proof

Curaleaf has introduced a new line of hemp-derived THC products under the company’s Select and Zero Proof brands. The fast-acting Select Zero Proof Seltzers – offered in Lime, Mango, Berry and Orange flavors – contain 5 mg THC per can and are now available to order direct-to-consumer via the company’s new online storefront, TheHempCompany.com. Shipments will begin on July 1. For more information, visit https://thehempcompany.com.

TeaPot

Oh, Canada! TeaPot, the cannabis-infused iced tea brand from The Boston Beer Company, has announced three new product expansions exclusive to Canada: CBD Lemon Black Tea, Lemonade Iced Tea and Blackberry Rooibos. CBD Lemond Black Tea is the brand’s first hemp-derived beverage and contains 20 mg of CBD and less than 0.5 mg of THC per can. Lemonade Iced Tea is a classic half-and-half recipe, combining real black tea with lemonade, and is infused with 5 mg of THC. Lastly, Blackberry Rooibos is the brand’s second Good Evening Iced tea, designed to relax and calm, and features 5 mg of THC. For more information, visit drinkteapot.com.

Uncle Matt’s

Uncle Matt’s Organic is seeking to reinvent tea time with the launch of its newest innovation, RTD refrigerated brewed black teas. Available in three varieties – Half & Half Tea, Sweet Tea and Unsweet – the black tea is craft brewed in small batches using reverse osmosis-filtered water. Uncle Matt’s Organic Real Brewed Teas are available in 52 oz. bottles and will launch exclusively at Sprouts, followed national rollouts at Whole Foods Market and The Fresh Market as well as online via the brand’s website. For more information, visit unclematts.com.

Califia

Califia Farms has expanded its lineup of plant milk with the addition of Organic Coconutmilk and Organic Vanilla Almondmilk. Available at Whole Foods Market with a SRP of $6.99 and $6.49 per 48 oz. bottle, respectively, the new products follow the launch of the brand’s Organic Almond Creamers earlier this year. For more information, visit califiafarms.com.

Barbie x Bumpin’ Blends

As further proof that Barbiemania is as strong as ever, smoothie cube producer Bumpin’ Blends has dropped a new Barbie x Bumpin’ Blends Strawberry Dream variety. The cubes are made with strawberries, bananas, coconut cream, raspberries and bovine collagen peptides and are designed to support skin health. Each 10 oz. bag of smoothie cubes makes two to four smoothies. For more information, visit bumpinblends.com.

Mas+

Más+, the better-for-you hydration beverage brand founded by Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi, has announced a special edition commemorative launch variety pack. The pack ($29.99) features two bottles each of Miami Punch, Berry Copa Crush, Limón Lime and Orange d’Or as well as a printed letter from Messi. Each 16.9 oz. bottle contains 10 calories and just 1 gram of cane sugar. For more information, visit masbymessi.com.

Mingle Mocktails

Mingle Mocktails has unveiled a new Party Pack featuring six sleek, 12 oz. cans in a variety of the brand’s best-selling flavors: Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa, Cranberry Cosmo and Key Lime Margarita. The new variety pack is available at Total Wine & More with a SRP of $19.99. For more information, visit minglemocktails.com.

Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst has dropped its newest innovation, a line of dairy-free Cashew Creamers. Available in four varieties at launch – Sweet Cream, Cinnamon Churro, Caramel Brulee and Unsweetened – the creamers contain minimal ingredients and are free from gums, oils and added fillers. Elmhursts’ Cashew Creamers are available online via the brand’s website for $8.99 per 750 mL shelf-stable carton and will soon be available at Sprouts. For more information, visit elmhurst1925.com.

Flyers

Hot on the heels of its rebrand, Flyers Cocktail Company has announced its line of Sunset Spritz Hemp THC Cocktails. Available in three flavors – Mango Guava, Grapefruit Lime and Watermelon Mint – the zero proof cocktails are built from the brand’s best-selling Apéro Spritz variety and are available in 12 oz. cans. Each can contains 5 mg of THC. For more information, visit drinkflyers.com.

G FUEL x GHOST FACE

G FUEL has teamed up with Fun World to introduce a spine-chilling limited edition product inspired by the iconic horror figure GHOST FACE. The Stab Stimulant Collector’s Box ($39.99) includes a 9.9 oz. tub of the brand’s new Cherry Green Apple energy powder flavor and a GHOST FACE-inspired shaker cup. For more information, visit gfuel.com.