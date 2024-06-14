New Products: EVERY’s Collab With Landish, Plus Califia, Nixie, MTN DEW & More

In this week’s new products roundup, The EVERY Company teams up with Landish Foods to launch a new line of ready-to-mix powders, MTN DEW gears up for the Fourth of July with a Red, White and Blue collection and New Beverage Showdown semifinalist Lily unveils its latest non-alcoholic functional beverage flavor.

Califia Farms

Califia has expanded its portfolio of plant-based milk products with the addition of Complete Kids. The new offering – made with a blend of pea protein, chickpea protein and fava bean protein – features 8 grams of protein and 50mg of DHA Omega- 3 per serving. Califia Farms Complete Kids is now available at retailers nationwide in a 40 oz. bottle. For more information, visit califiafarms.com.

Lily

Non-alcoholic functional beverage maker Lily – a semifinalist in New Beverage Showdown 27 – has introduced its latest flavor, Yuzu. According to a LinkedIn post, the new variety features a blend of Egyptian water lily, ashwagandha, and green tea. Lily Yuzu is available for purchase via the brand’s website for $20 per 4-pack of 11.5 oz. cans. For more information, visit drinklily.com.

Cafe Bustelo

Cafe Bustelo has launched a new line of Espresso Style Iced Coffee Beverages in Unsweetened, Sweetened and Vainilla varieties. Vainilla is a Target exclusive described as “an indulgent and invigorating blend” featuring tasting notes of vanilla and cherry. All three varieties are currently available at Target in 40 oz. bottles and the Unsweetened and Sweetened flavors will also be available at Walmart and Kroger with future restocks. For more information, visit cafebustelo.com.

Nixie

Nixie is hoping to carve out new terrain in better-for-you beverages by offering an organic version of sugar-free soda positioned for the natural channel shopper. The three, classic flavors — Classic Cola, Root Beer and Ginger Ale — will be rolling out into 415 Sprouts Farmers Market locations this summer as well as regionally at Good Eggs, Erewhon, New Season’s, Cub, Raley’s, MOM’s Organic Market, PCC and Fresh Thyme. For more information, visit drinknixie.com.

MTN DEW

Just in time for the Fourth of July, MTN DEW has three new Red, White and Blue offerings: Star Spangled Splash (berry), Freedom Fusion (lemonade white peach) and Liberty Chill (a blend of 50 flavors with a berry taste). MTN DEW Red, White and Blue beverages are now available in 20 oz. bottles and 12 oz. cans across major retailers and convenience stores for a limited time. For more information, visit pepsico.com.

Moshi

Asian-inspired sparkling water producer Moshi has discontinued its Asian Pear with White Ginger flavor, replacing it with a new Asian Pear with Ginger variety. The new offering features real ginger juice and, according to the brand, “the spiced pear profile gives off some fall vibes but still makes for a great summer drink.” Moshi Asian Pear with Ginger is available via the brand’s website for $34.99 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit drinkmoshi.com.

EVERY Co. x Landish Foods

Functional protein brand The EVERY Company has teamed up with wellness products producer Landish to create a line of ready-to-mix powders under the new FERMY brand. Both products – Protein Coffee Enhancer and Protein Matcha Latte – are powered by EVERY’s vegan egg white protein, which delivers 8 grams of protein per serving and also feature MCT and lion’s mane. For more information, visit fermy.co.