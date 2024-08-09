New Products: Fanta Summons Beetlejuice, Plus Mooala, Recess, BIGFACE & More

In this week’s new products roundup, BIGFACE ventures into the ready-to-drink coffee space, Fanta summons the one and only Beetlejuice and Recess expands its lineup of Zero Proof mocktails.

Tru

Tru is hoping to make a splash in the ever-growing prebiotic beverage category with its newest product, Tru Gutsy. The peach-flavored sparkling water is crafted with prebiotics, probiotics and fruit juice and has just 5 calories per 12 oz. can. Tru Gutsy is available for purchase via the brand’s website for $29.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinktru.com.

BIGFACE

BIGFACE, the coffee brand founded by NBA star Jimmy Butler, has made its first foray into the ready-to-drink (RTD) space. Available in three varieties at launch – Original Oat Latte, Coconut Cinnamon Oat Latte and Ube Vanilla Oat Latte – the RTDs are made with the brand’s Doublestar coffee and MCT oil. BIGFACE’s Oat Lattes are available on the brand’s website for $22 per 4-pack of 8 oz. cans. For more information, visit bigfacebrand.com.

Fanta

Coca-Cola-owned Fanta has joined forces with Warner Bros. Pictures to celebrate the upcoming release of the “Beetlejuice” sequel, aptly named “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” with limited edition cans showcasing the film’s characters. Additionally, the brand has released a new Beetlejuice flavor that has only been described as “a unique flavor expression.” For more information, visit coca-cola.com/us/en/brands/fanta.

Clean Simple Eats

Clean Simple Eats, known for its clear protein beverages, has introduced its latest product line: Clear Protein + Energy. Offered in four flavors – Paradise Punch, Coastal Crush, Mountain Rush and Sun-Kissed Peach – each 16 oz. can features 20 grams of lactose-free, ultra-filtered why isolate protein and 100mg of organic plant-powered caffeine. Clean Simple Eats’ Clear Protein + Energy is available for purchase via the brand’s website for $42.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit cleansimpleeats.com.

Zurvita

Zurvita’s all-in-one nutritional drink, Zeal, is now available in Peach Passion. Each serving of the drink mix includes over 56 whole food nutrients and over 120 vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. The new flavor is available in the brand’s Summer Product Bundle ($169.95) which also includes Zinzino Balance Oil and the Zinzino balance test. For more information, visit zurvita.com/www/en/us.

Alani Nu

Though many people (and brands!) are still focused on summer, some are already gearing up for spooky season. Enter Alani Nu, which has brought back its Witch’s Brew energy drink flavor featuring notes of caramel apple. Each can 12 oz. can is packed with 200mg of caffeine and has just 15 calories. For more information, visit alaninu.com.

Soylent

Meal replacement maker Soylent has announced the launch of two new seasonal flavors, Pumpkin Spice and Gingerbread. Pumpkin Spice – which features 16 grams of protein, 320 calories and 28 essential vitamins and minerals – is now available for purchase via the brand’s website for $35 per 12-pack of 11 oz. bottles. Gingerbread will be available beginning in September. For more information, visit soylent.com.

Mooala

Following in the footsteps of brands like Oatly and Minor Figures, Mooala has launched its own barista-inspired oatmilk, aptly named Organic Barista Blend Oatmilk. Now available for purchase on Amazon and at select Whole Foods Market stores in a 32 oz. carton, the barista blend is made with organic oats and expeller-pressed organic sunflower oil. For more information, visit mooala.com.

Recess

Recess has expanded its lineup of Zero Proof relaxation beverages with two new flavors: Classic “Cosmo” and Island “Spritz.” The former is a sparkling pineapple and coconut beverage mocktail the latter is a lightly sparkling mocktail crafted with cranberry juice and lime. Both new varieties are available for purchase via the brand’s website for $44.99 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit takearecess.com.

7-Eleven

Even 7-Eleven is working to meet the broad range of consumers that have developed a new affinity for private label alternatives. The company has unveiled two new product lines: 7-Select Fusion Energy and 7-Select Rehydrate. The 4-SKU energy line comes in Cosmic Cherry, Rockin’ Rainbow, Galactic Citrus and Paradise Pulse flavors, each packing Vitamin C, B6 and B12 vitamins and no sugar. The product is packed in 12 oz. slim cans. Rehydrate comes in Cherry, Fruit Punch and Grape flavors, packed in a 20 oz. bottle and includes “a specialized blend of five electrolytes and vitamins.” For more information, visit 7-eleven.com.