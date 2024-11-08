New Products: Kite Soda Unveils Fresh Look, MALK Brings Back Holiday Nog

In this week’s new products gallery, cannabis beverage purveyor Kite Soda unveils a new look to enhance shelf appeal, MALK gears up for the festive season with the return of Holiday Nog, and Sidekick Soda drops three new flavors.

NOCCO

NOCCO has expanded its portfolio of performance drinks with the addition of caffeine-free Peachango. Each 12 oz. can contains 5,000mg of BCAAs and vitamins like niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12 and biotin. NOCCO Peachango is now available online via the brand’s website for $29.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit shop.nocco.com.

MALK Organics

Just in time for the winter festive season, MALK has announced the return of its Organic Holiday Nog. The seasonal offering is crafted with filtered water, organic almonds, organic maple syrup, organic nutmeg extract and Himalayan pink salt. MALK Holiday Nog is available at retailers nationwide in a 28 oz. bottle. For more information, visit malkorganics.com.

Kite Soda

After two years on the market, cannabis beverage maker Kite Soda has unveiled a new fresh packaging design that “moves away from a microbrew aesthetic toward a vibrant, modern look that highlights the brand’s bold flavors,” according to the brand. The reimagined packaging spans all four flavors – Citrus, Ginger Ale, Orange and Root Beer – which deliver 10mg of THC per 12 oz. can. For more information, visit kitesoda.com.

Langers Juice

Langers has announced the release of its reimagined IMMUNBOOST juice, featuring a new packaging design. The immune-boosting beverage is made with a blend of orange juice, lemon and ginger and contains 1,000mg of Vitamin C per serving. Additionally, IMMUNBOOST is packed with Vitamins A, B6 and D3, folic acid, magnesium, and turmeric. The juice will be available nationwide next month. For more information, visit langers.com.

Bawi

Sparkling agua fresca producer Bawi has unveiled its latest flavor, La Guayaba. According to the brand, the pink guava-flavored agua fresca features hints of orange and hibiscus and “tastes like the calm of a warm summer sunset.” Bawi La Guayaba is available on the brand’s website for $39.99 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit drinkbawi.com.

Relative Coffee Co.

Relative Coffee Company has joined forces with the Roast! West Coast coffee network to create Yeah, No…Yeah blend, a “coffee love letter” to the Midwest. In the Midwest, the phrase is often used to mean “yes.” The new blend combines Relative Coffee Co.’s Ethiopia – Idido Washed and Colombia – Asociación Los Naranjos Pink Bourbon coffees and features tasting notes of black cherry, vanilla and cola. Yeah, No…Yeah is available on Relative Coffee Co.’s website for $21 per 12 oz. bag. For more information, visit relativecoffeeco.com.

Sidekick Soda

New Zealand-based craft soda brand Sidekick Soda has dropped three new flavors: Pear, Strawberry and Cherry. For the Cherry flavor, Sidekick has partnered with the Cherry Rescue Project, which addresses food waste by rescuing cosmetically imperfect cherries suitable for consumption. Additionally, the brand has released a 300ml eco-friendly can format. The new flavors are now available online and at select retailers like Erewhon and Pop-Up Grocer with a SRP of $3.98 per can and $4.95 per 275ml glass bottle. For more information, visit sidekicksoda.com.