New Products: Milkadamia’s Flat Pack Organic Oat Milk, Plus Spindrift, Nutpods, Hiya & More

In this week’s new products roundup, Milkadamia unveils what it claims to be the world’s first flat pack oat milk, Five-Hour Energy tees up a new energy shot flavor and Muscle Milk draws inspiration from a classic campfire treat.

Pressed Juicery

Pressed Juicery has expanded its product portfolio with two new plant-based prebiotic protein smoothies: Vanilla Protein Smoothie (SRP $6.95) and Dark Chocolate Protein Smoothie (SRP $6.95). The former features a blend of coconut milk, pea protein and almond butter and is packed with 20 grams of protein per serving. The latter has 30 grams of protein per serving and features added iron, fiber and calcium. For more information, visit pressed.com.

Milkadamia

Milkadamia, which touts itself as the pioneer and global leader of macadamia nut milk, has unveiled its newest innovation: Flat Pack Organic Oatmilk. The new offering seeks to combine innovation with sustainability through a 2-D printing process, creating oat milk sheets that cut packaging waste by 94% and weight by 85%. Milkadamia Flat Pack Organic Oatmilk is now available for retail distribution, with an anticipated rollout online and on shelves nationwide in January 2025. For more information, visit milkadamia.com.

Spindrift

Just in time for fall, Massachusetts-based Spindrift has announced its latest sparkling water flavor, Fuji Apple. According to the brand, its team tested out 18 unique blends of apple juice before agreeing Fuji Apple contained all the right notes: aromatic, floral and juicy. Spindrift Fuji Apple is now available on the brand’s website for $26 per 24-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit drinkspindrift.com.

Nutpods

To meet consumer requests for sweeter products, nutpods coffee creamer has released three new varieties sweetened with non-GMO cane sugar: Cookie Butter, Sweet Crème and Vanilla Caramel. According to a LinkedIn announcement from nutpods chief revenue officer Edward McDonald, the new creamers will soon be available at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit nutpods.com.

Jot

Capitalizing on the rise of instant coffee, coffee concentrate producer Jot has introduced a new Instant Travel Pack format. The product is available online via the brand’s website for $20 per box of 10 sachets. For more information, visit jot.co.

Hiya

Children’s health brand Hiya has introduced the debut of Kids Daily Greens + Superfoods powder. Available in four different blends – Kids Essential Greens (kale, wheatgrass and alfalfa), Kid’s Digestion Blend (organic quinoa, amaranth and buckwheat), Kids Superfoods (organic acai, broccoli and beets) and Kids Core Development (marine algae and d2 mushroom) – the powders taste like chocolate milk. All four varieties are available on the brand’s website for $54 per 7.94 oz. pouch. For more information, visit hiyahealth.com.

Five-Hour Energy

Five-Hour Energy is taking to the golf course with its latest product release, Transfusion 5-Hour Energy shot, which provides 230mg of caffeine. The new product features a non-alcoholic Grape Ginger Lime flavor that seeks to harness the best parts of the beverage cart classic. The Transfusion 5-Hour Energy shots are available in 2-packs with a SRP of $8. For more information, visit 5hourenergy.com.

Muscle Milk

Muscle Milk is drawing inspiration from a classic campfire treat for its newest protein shake flavor, S’mores. Each 11 oz. bottle is packed with 25 grams of protein, has 170 calories and is a good source of calcium and Vitamin D. Muscle Milk S’mores will be available on Amazon and at retailers nationwide beginning the week of Sept. 8. For more information, visit musclemilk.com.

BARCODE

BARCODE has joined forces with Grammy-nominated rapper Jadakiss to drop its latest hydration beverage flavor, BLUEKISS. The brand describes the new flavor – teased at BevNET Live Summer 2024 – as “the perfect union of blue raspberry performance water and artistry.” Each 16.9 oz. bottle has 30 calories, 2 grams of sugar and 12 vitamins and minerals. For more information, visit drinkbarcode.com.

Nowadays

Cannabis-infused spirit brand has introduced its newest product line: Nowadays THC Canned Cocktails. Offered in four flavors at launch – Original, Spicy Lime, Citrus and Berry – each 12 oz. can contains 5mg of THC and has 25 calories or less depending on the variety. The full range of products will be available post-Labor Day for $31.95 per 6-pack. For more information, visit trynowadays.com.

Skinny Mixes

Hot on the heels of its rebrand, 15-year-old Skinny Mixes has added Maple Bacon Donut Syrup to its product portfolio. The zero-calorie, zero-sugar syrup is intended for use in protein shakes, smoothies, cocktails and lattes. Skinny Mixes Maple Bacon Donut Syrup is available for purchase on the brand’s website for $8.99 per 25.4 oz. bottle. For more information, visit skinnymixes.com.

GHOST

Lifestyle brand GHOST has teamed up with sour candy producer Sour Strips to launch five new products: GHOST Energy x Sour Strips “Rainbow,” GHOST Hydration x Sour Strips “Rainbow,” GHOST Pump x Sour Strips “Rainbow,” GHOST Legend V4 x Sour Strips “Rainbow,” and GHOST Intra x Sour Strips “Rainbow.” The new products are set to launch at GNC on Sept. 9. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com.