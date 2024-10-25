New Products: Stok Gets Energized, V8 Joins Grillo’s for Brunch

In this week’s new products roundup, cold brew maker Stok makes its first foray into the energy drink space, V8 and Grillo’s join forces to shake up a classic brunch cocktail and Sprite spices up its portfolio with the return of a winter seasonal.

Mateina

Canadian yerba mate maker Mateína is seeking to bring more on-the-go convenience to the energizing tea segment with the online launch of a new line of powdered Yerba Sticks. Available in two flavors – Lemon Lime and Orange Mandarin – the sticks contain 100mg of caffeine and a blend of sea salt, potassium and magnesium for hydration and workouts. The line is available on Mateína’s website for $24.90 per 15-pack. For more information, visit drinkmateina.com.

Stok

Seeking to capture a share of the $23 billion energy drink category, Stok Cold Brew Coffee has dropped Stok Cold Brew Energy. Available in three flavors at launch – Vanilla Cream, Mocha Cream and Caramel Cream – each 11 oz. can contains 195mg of caffeine and a trio of B-vitamins, ginseng and guarana. Consumers can find Stok Cold Brew Energy at 7-Eleven and Speedway stores nationwide. For more information, visit stokbrew.com.

V8 x Grillo’s

Grillo’s Pickles is making its first foray into the brunch space by partnering with V8 to release V8 Grillo’s Dill Pickle Bloody Mary Mix. The new mix combines the richness of V8 tomato juice, natural cucumber flavor and spice blend with the tang of Grillo’s signature brine. V8 Grillo’s Dill Pickle Bloody Mary Mix is now available on Amazon for $6.29 per 6-pack of 8 oz. cans. For more information, visit campbells.com/v8.

Renude

Renude, known for its adaptogen-rich coffee and matcha powders, has unveiled its latest product: Reishi Cacao. As its name suggests, Reishi Cacao combines organic reishi mushrooms and Peruvian cacao and is sweetened with organic coconut sugar and monk fruit sweetener. The hot cocoa alternative is available online via the brand’s website for $29.99 per 10-pack box, $34.99 per 15-serving bag and $44.99 per 30-serving bag. For more information, visit drinkrenude.com.

Edenesque

The alt-milk segment has gained another entrant with the launch of Edenesque. The new chef-crafted product line includes Unsweetened Oat Milk, Barista Blend Oat Milk and Barista Blend Pistachio Milk. The full line (SRP $6.99 per 32 oz. carton) is currently available at Whole Foods Market stores in New York and Connecticut, select retailers in New York and all Joe Coffee locations. For more information, visit edenesque.com.

Red Bull

Now that the leaves have begun to turn, Red Bull has unveiled this year’s Winter Edition flavor, Iced Vanilla Berry. The LTO comes in a magenta-colored can and is available in 8.4 oz. single-serve cans, 12 oz. single-serve cans and 4-packs of 8 oz. cans. For more information, visit redbull.com/us-en.

ZOA

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s ZOA Energy has announced the return of Green Apple. The LTO, initially launched in Spring 2024, is available on Amazon for $24.99 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. Like the rest of ZOA’s energy drink portfolio, each can of Green Apple contains 160mg of caffeine derived from tea and green coffee beans and is sugar-free. For more information, visit zoaenergy.com.

Lifeway

Lifeway Foods has added 10 new “Flavor Fusions” to its 8 oz. organic kefir on-the-go line, embracing global ingredients as the dairy company looks to embrace modern consumer interest in experiential and “unexpected” innovations. The full list of additions includes Pink Dragon Fruit, Passionfruit Lychee, Hot Honey, Guava Jackfruit, Coconut Pineapple, Pistachio Rose Vanilla, Grapefruit Elderflower, Wild Blueberry Lavender, Taro Ube Latte and Matcha Latte. For more information, visit lifewaykefir.com.

Sprite

Gearing up for the winter holiday season, Sprite has announced the return of Sprite Winter Spice Cranberry. As its name suggests, the LTO is a twist on the brand’s classic lemon-lime taste that features warm spices and tart cranberry. Sprite Winter Spice Cranberry is now available for purchase in Original and Zero Sugar formats. For more information, visit coca-cola.com/us/en/brands/sprite.

Free Rein x Stetson

Free Rein, the coffee company acquired by actor Cole Hauser and friends in 2023, has joined forces with American heritage brand Stetson to launch two limited edition “Cowboy Coffee Kits.” Each kit features a bag of Free Rein’s Trailblazer medium roast coffee blend and two USA-crafted, co-branded mugs. The kits are available in ground beans or pods varieties and are priced at $70 each. For more information, visit freereincoffee.com.

WholeMoon

Albany, N.Y.-based WholeMoon has announced the release of its plant-based whole protein beverages, available in Pistachio, Oat and Almond varieties. The brand achieves its creamy, full-bodied texture by roasting soybeans and blending them with a mix of almonds, oats and pistachios. WholeMoon is currently available at Shoprite, Fairway, Central Markets, Key Foods and C-Town with a SRP of $5.79 per 42 oz. bottle. For more information, visit wholemoon.com.

Trip x CALM

U.K.-based functional beverage maker TRIP has teamed up with consumer mental health company Calm to release a co-branded product intended to promote relaxation and mental well-being. The sparkling drink is made with functional ingredients like Lion’s Mane, ashwagandha, L-theanine and 120 mg of magnesium per 12 oz. can, with 7 grams of sugar and 25 calories. Special edition cans of TRIP’s Cucumber Mint flavored will feature Calm’s logo on the front of the label. Each can also has a QR code which directs consumers to Calm’s website and an offer for three free months of the company’s services. For more information, visit us.drink-trip.com.

Death Wish Coffee Co.

Death Wish Coffee Co. has brightened up its portfolio with the release of its first Light Roast blend. According to the brand, the three-bean blend was crafted to highlight the sweet fruit notes of Colombian coffee, the bright acidity of Peruvian coffee and the depth and body of premium robusta. The Fair Trade Certified USDA Organic Light Roast is available for purchase online via the brand’s website for $19.99 per 16 oz. ground bag, with whole bean and single-serve pods to follow. For more information, visit deathwishcoffee.com.

5-hour Energy

Just in time for football season, 5-hour Energy has introduced its latest limited edition release, Stan the Fan 5-hour Energy. Each 1.93 oz. “Fan Fuel-flavored” shot features 230mg of caffeine, 40mg of Niacin and 40mg of Vitamin B6. Stan the Fan 5-hour Energy is available on the brand’s website for $33.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit 5hourenergy.com.

Jordan’s Skinny Mixes

Jordan’s Skinny Mixes is getting into the holiday spirit with the release of two new winter seasonals: Sugar Free White Chocolate Peppermint Syrup ($8.99, 25.4 oz.) and Naturally Sweetened Peppermint Mocha Syrup ($5.99, 12.7 oz.). Additionally, the brand has announced the return of its limited edition Sugar Free Sugar Cookie Syrup ($8.99, 25.4 oz.). For more information, visit skinnymixes.com.

Perfect Hydration

Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water has reimagined its packaging to highlight the brand’s core value of elevated performance. The new look retains Perfect Hydration’s signature blue but features a sporty new logo, crisp fonts and a clearer callout of its sustainable packaging. Perfect Hydration’s new packaging is now landing on shelves at retailers nationwide, including Walmart and CVS. For more information, visit perfect-hydration.com.