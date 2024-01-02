Pecana Launches New Line of Nut Milk

AUSTIN, Texas— A new shelf-stable nut milk has hit the consumer-packaged goods market, providing an additional nutritious option for non-dairy drinkers and enthusiasts alike. Pecana has officially launched with two flavors, being among the first to offer consumers pecan milk as the nut milk industry rapidly grows.

The Austin-based brand was founded by Kortney Chase, a third-generation pecan farmer who is no stranger to the native nut. Her family founded Chase Pecan nearly 40 years ago, now one of the largest and most respected pecan producers in the world, growing and shelling some of the highest quality pecans throughout the Southwest United States.

“Pecana PecanMilk has been something that’s been long in the making,” says Chase. “Having grown up harvesting pecans, homemade pecan milk is a nostalgic beverage for me and my family. The quality and taste are incredibly important to me, which is why we spent years creating the perfect, scalable formulation that uses only whole ingredients and doesn’t sacrifice flavor.”

When creating Pecana, Chase set out to create a beverage that focuses on the pure taste of pecans, using minimal, whole ingredients – and she accomplished just that. Unlike other nut milks in the market, Pecana PecanMilk is naturally rich and buttery, using an average of 43 premium Chase pecan halves per 32oz carton with just a pinch of Himalayan sea salt and Tahitian vanilla extract. The product is naturally gluten and carrageenan-free, Keto and Paleo-friendly and vegan. The naturally creamy texture and rich, nutty flavor makes Pecana PecanMilk the perfect addition to a morning smoothie, a cup of coffee or simply savored on its own.

Pecana is currently available in two flavors: Unsweetened and Vanilla, with plans to expand new SKUs and products in the future. It is available online at www.PecanaMilk.com as well as wholesale purchasing at Faire Marketplace.

The packaging was designed by STAV Creative in Austin, Texas, and is inspired by the minimal and earthy ingredients used in the product. The Touch Agency has been appointed as the National sales agency for Pecana and will be managing the growth & scale of the business in Natural & Conventional grocery.

About Pecana

Launched in 2023 by third-generation farmer Kortney Chase, Pecana is a woman-owned and operated small business, based in Austin, TX. Pecana was founded to fill a gap and drive innovation in the growing nut milk category, by offering consumers a deliciously nutty and naturally creamier non-dairy milk alternative. Pecana is committed to manufacturing its PecanMilk in a way that supports its most important stakeholders: healthy bodies, happy farmers, and a clean Earth. Our pecans are sourced from Chase Pecan, the world’s leading manufacturer of American-grown pecans.

For More Information:

https://pecanamilk.com/