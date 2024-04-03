Sunkist Launches Sunkist Hydration & Collagen Stick Packets

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.— Sunkist, the trusted brand with a 130-year legacy of family-owned farms and environmental stewardship, is introducing Sunkist Hydration & Collagen Stick Packets, the on-the-go vitamin boost with a collagen and electrolyte twist.

Crafted for convenience, Sunkist Hydration & Collagen Stick Packets offer a convenient solution for your on-the-go lifestyle. Each packet contains a blend of essential nutrients, including collagen, vitamin C, and zinc, providing a convenient way to support hydration and overall wellness whether you’re at work, hitting the gym, or on the road.

Effortlessly maintain hydration with this innovative solution, soon to be available. Keep an eye out for updates on the release of Sunkist Hydration & Collagen Stick Packets.

For More Information:

https://www.sunkist.com/