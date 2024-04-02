waterdrop Announces Investment by Global Tennis Stars

MIAMI, Fla.— waterdrop, the European-based pioneer in hydration, is proud to announce the successful closing of an investment round welcoming six world-renowned athletes as investors. Notable, top globally-ranked tennis players including Taylor Fritz, Elina Svitolina, Sebastian Korda, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz and Cameron Norrie have joined forces with the brand, to serve as both ambassadors and investors to support its mission of revolutionizing hydration.

The new group of investors marks a pivotal moment for waterdrop’s long-standing commitment with tennis players, which also includes an official partnership status with the ATP. New investors Fritz, Svitolina, Korda, Rublev, Hurkacz, and Norrie rank among the top in the world, and each have a personal desire for wellness. Aligned with its mission to transform the way we hydrate, waterdrop is dedicated to reducing plastic bottle waste in the tennis industry and beyond.

Its athlete ambassadors set an example by switching to reusable bottles, and as an official partner of the ATP, waterdrop has spearheaded innovative on-court hydration benches at tournaments and provides sustainable hydration products for players, guests, staff, and volunteers. The brand’s pursuit to partner with major names in the sports industry ladders back to its desire to make hydration more sustainable, accessible, and culturally relevant than ever before.

waterdrop continues the expansion of its footprint in the U.S. retail market, further solidifying its position as a fast-growing leader in the hydration industry. The brand is currently in over 5,000 retail doors including Target, Walmart, and Aldi in the U.S. alone, with over 20,000 retailers globally. waterdrop is eager to continue its rapid expansion in the U.S. and introduce consumers to its sustainable hydration solutions through mainstream channels, including their direct-to-consumer online shop, big marketplaces such as Amazon and their own brick and mortar stores.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with top ATP and WTA players,” said Martin Donald Murray, Founder and CEO of waterdrop. He continued, “This investment is particularly meaningful as these partners authentically align with and support waterdrop’s mission to usher in a new wave of wellness, with sustainable hydration at the forefront.”

waterdrop has been at the forefront of the hydration-tech revolution since 2016, envisioning a future where sustainable hydration is easy to achieve for everyone. Its hero products are dissolvable, sugar-free hydration cubes, which reduce plastic use and CO2 emissions by 98% compared to that of traditional bottled drinks. waterdrop is praised by consumers for supporting a healthier and sustainable lifestyle and is eager to continue reshaping how Americans hydrate.

About waterdrop

waterdrop, the fast-growing hydration brand headquartered in Vienna, Austria, has been shaking up the beverage industry since 2016 with its innovative waterdrop Microdrink hydration cubes and global hydration platform. The company’s mission is to encourage people to drink more water in a more sustainable way. In partnership with Plastic Bank, waterdrop pledges to collect and recycle two ocean-bound plastic bottles for every glass or steel bottle sold, meaning consumers can not only drink more sustainably, but they can also support waterdrop’s cause for a better environmental future.

Now, the company has grown to have more than 2 million online customers and over 300 employees, as well as products in over 20,000 retail doors and more than 40 waterdrop stores in Europe, America, and Asia.

For More Information:

