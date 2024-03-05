wildwonder Debuts Its Latest Gut Supporting Flavor, Raspberry Lychee

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— wildwonder, the AAPI founded brand behind the world’s first sparkling beverage to contain both prebiotics and probiotics, is adding a whimsical new flavor to the mix on Monday, March 4. Culture meets craving with Raspberry Lychee, a bubbly, pink drink that celebrates the founder’s Chinese Heritage.

“Raspberry Lychee is a sentimental fusion of Eastern ingredients with an all-American fruit,” said Rosa Li, founder and CEO of wildwonder. “Crafted with jammy raspberry puree, juicy lychees, and fresh-brewed honeysuckle flowers, it’s subtly botanical and tart with just the right amount of fragrant sweetness. This new flavor offers a delightful solution to satisfying soda cravings with added gut supporting benefits and less sugar.”

Raspberry Lychee joins the existing mix of big fruit flavors seen on Shark Tank, including Strawberry Passion, Guava Rose, Mango Gold, and Peach Ginger, as well as Pineapple Paradise, which hit the market in June 2023. Like all other wildwonder sparkling drinks, Raspberry Lychee is an effervescent, lightly carbonated beverage with gut health benefits.

As a better-for-you alternative to soda, wildwonder Raspberry Lychee contains only 6 grams of sugar and 40 calories. wildwonder is USDA Organic, vegan, and GMO free.

Raspberry Lychee will debut on drinkwildwonder.com, Amazon, and select retailers coming soon.

About wildwonder

Inspired by the healing tonics founder Rosa Li’s grandma brewed for her, wildwonder is rooted in culture and tastes like a California produce stand. Every can combines gut healing superfoods and herbal wisdom with whimsical flavors. All wildwonder beverages are gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, caffeine free, and USDA organic, containing one billion live probiotics and five grams of prebiotic fiber with only six grams of sugar and 40 calories. Five percent of profits from every drink goes towards empowering women and marginalized communities. wildwonder can be found in grocery chains such as Whole Foods, Sprouts, The Fresh Market, Erewhon Market, select Target locations, in addition to online via Amazon and drinkwildwonder.com.

For More Information:

https://drinkwildwonder.com/