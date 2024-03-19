Y’all Sweet Tea Getting Set To Launch 7 Brand New Flavors, Expand Into More Grocery Retailers

Y’all Sweet Tea has announced to BevNet exclusively that they are getting set to release next month through June 2024, seven brand new flavors.

Half Tea-Half Lemonade, Raspberry, and Watermelon Tea are just some of the new flavors being teased, which will be available online. Currently, other products and flavors from Y’all Sweet Tea are being carried in almost 1,000 grocery stores across the US including recent expansions to Piggly Wiggly (AL, TN, MS, GA), Foodland (AL), and Food City (VA, TN, KY, AL).

Y’all Sweet Tea’s founder Darien Craig tells BevNet exclusively, “We are very proud to be ranked #1 in Social Media Engagement amongst our competitors, along with 24,000 5 Star Reviews on our website. We are bringing modern energy to a stale industry and our fans love it! By June of this year, we will have 4 Regular Teas and 7 Flavored SKUs, 9 Seasonings, 2 Blends of Coffee, Cookware, Drinkware, and more! We are always pushing the envelope for product development and this year we will do record breaking numbers!”

