BevNET Live Summer 2024: Explore Brand Architecture – and Brand Finance – with heywell, Aura Bora

There’s beverage brand development, and then there’s beverage company development, and BevNET Live attendees will get solid tactical advice in both areas during the upcoming BevNET Live Summer 2024 on June 12 and 13.

On the brand development side, heywell co-founders Ashley Selman and Britt Dougherty will give a presentation on ways that beverage entrepreneurs can build and operate a customer-centric brand platform. Selman and Dougherty were longtime executives at MillerCoors before they looked to develop a product that spoke to a specific consumer need-state: simple, accessible wellness for everyone, every day. In looking at the process that created heywell, as well as some of the situations where it has grown – and struggled – attendees will understand the ways they can move beyond a particular ingredient or function to create a brand, not just a product.

On the growth front, Aura Bora CEO Paul Voge will mine his background as a repeat entrepreneur and investor to present a fundraising pathway for beverage entrepreneurs, from the earliest angel investors to long-term growth capital. Voge will talk about the ways that founders can balance both their day-to-day roles as company leaders and the all-absorbing work of finding investors for a brand, as well as the ways to present a company at a variety of fundraising stages, and the different narratives that investors seek at those stages.

BevNET Live Summer 2024 presents brand-centric thought leadership, offering usable advice and insights for innovative beverage companies, along with several networking opportunities, the New Beverage Showdown and introductions to key gatekeepers on the entrepreneurial journey: the investors, distributors, retailers and suppliers who can take a company to the next level. Featuring sampling, retailer one-to-one meetings and a Beverage School for the newest founders, it’s an event that gives entrepreneurs and maturing brands the tools to manage growth and scale while identifying pitfalls and distractions.

