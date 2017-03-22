1800 Tequila Launches “Just Refined Enough” Ad Campaign

NEW YORK, NY (March 20, 2017) – 1800 Tequila, the 100% agave premium tequila, is launching a new ad campaign that highlights both the refinement and raw personality at the heart of the modern male, and the drink itself. The “Just Refined Enough” campaign celebrates this duality with a new TV spot launching today, and continues throughout the year in a series of collaborations with cultural creators in the worlds of style, music and art who embody this persona.

The campaign launches with a 60-second TV spot – created by the advertising agency of record, CP+B LA – that captures the juxtaposition of toughness and refinement through the hero story on screen and through the music of Octave Minds featuring Chance the Rapper. The song, “Tap Dance,” mixes passionate lyrics by Chance the Rapper, the sophisticated piano work of Chilly Gonzales and production by Boys Noize.

“Successful modern men expect more from brands than to be defined by outdated, one-dimensional perceptions of masculinity,” said Erin Chin, Group Brand Director, 1800 Tequila. “We want to celebrate a new masculinity — the modern Renaissance man. Someone with a keen eye on culture and a refined professional appearance, but with an inherent raw edge and unique style. That is also at the root of 1800 Tequila and how we have always behaved as a brand.”

“Spirits advertising is notorious for depicting one-note stereotypes of ‘successful’ men – slick, flashy guys usually seducing or ogling women in a bar,” said Paddy Fraser, Creative Director, CP+B LA. “But men at the forefront of culture are much more multi-dimensional and evolved than this lazy portrayal. 1800 Tequila shares their complexity and aims to celebrate those who contradict the expected and lead the edge of modern urban culture.”

1800 Tequila has been an ever-increasing staple of hip-hop, urban art and fashion culture over the past few years, working with cultural mavens who share the same values the brand was founded on – hard work, passion and honesty, as seen on the bottle’s crest. In the past year, 1800 Tequila was featured in more than 10 urban music videos and worked with notable hip-hop artists, including A$AP Ferg, G-Eazy, Rae Sremmurd, Travis Scott, Wale, Mike Will Made It and Kid Ink. The brand also brought an art zone to ComplexCon and worked with preeminent photographers on a hip-hop exhibition in the heart of Art Basel.

The new “Just Refined Enough” positioning will run through all 1800 Tequila channels this year. Also happening today, 1800 Tequila will launch the eighth edition of the Essential Artists Series with famed artist Enoc Perez unveiling six bottle designs at the Guggenheim New York. Later the brand will be collaborating with Billboard to promote up-and-coming musicians, working with rising fashion designers and more.

About 1800® Tequila

Named after the year created, 1800 Tequila is made from 100% Weber Blue Agave — aged for 8-10 years and harvested at their peak. The liquid is double distilled, and a special selection of white tequilas is blended together for added complexity and character. The result is a premium tequila with a smooth, more interesting flavor. The clean, balanced taste with hints of sweet fruit and pepper is perfect sipped neat, on the rocks, as a shot or in a cocktail. 1800 Tequila is recognized for its iconic bottle shape, the trapezoidal shape of the bottle being reminiscent of the Mayan pyramids found throughout Mexico. The complete 1800 Tequila portfolio includes Silver, Reposado, Añejo, Milenio, Coconut and 1800 Colección®, an extra añejo tequila that is released periodically in highly limited quantities. 1800 Tequila is available nationwide at most exclusive bars and retailers.