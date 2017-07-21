Albany Distilling Re-Releases Tenth Pin Apple Brandy

ALBANY, NY (July 19, 2017) – The Albany Distilling Company (“ADCo”), Albany’s first licensed distillery since the beginning of Prohibition, announced the re-release of their “Tenth Pin” apple brandy. This creation is the end result of a collaborative effort by two Albany-based craft beverage producers, Albany Distilling and Nine Pin Cider Works.

“The Tenth Pin is a testament to the sense of community that has been established in the craft beverage industry. It has been an amazing experience and opportunity to be able to combine elements of both the craft spirits and the craft cider industry to create this amazing product once again,” said John Curtin, co-founder and co-owner, Albany Distilling.

This apple brandy is distilled from cider, which spends roughly two years aging in barrels that have been previously soaked in Albany Distilling’s signature Ironweed Whiskey as well as a special barrel-aged release of Nine Pin Cider. There will be a release event held this Friday, July 21 at 4 p.m. at Albany Distilling’s expansion facility located at 75 Livingston Avenue in Albany.

Additional information regarding the company can be found online at AlbanyDistilling.com, on Facebook (fb.com/albanydistilling), on Twitter (@AlbDistCo), and Instagram (@albanydistllingco). The patio bar at 75 Livingston Avenue is open during the summer Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

About ADCo

The Albany Distilling Company, Inc. (“ADCo”) is the first licensed distillery in Albany, N.Y. since the beginning of Prohibition. ADCo’s main production facility is located at 78 Montgomery St. in Downtown Albany, just a short distance away from location of Albany’s first distillery which was established in the mid-eighteenth century. ADCo’s owners are passionate for craft distilling and proud to celebrate Albany’s history through their craft. AlbanyDistilling.com