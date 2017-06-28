Captive Spirits Distilling’s Big Gin Now Distributing in 25 States

SEATTLE, WA – Seattle gin company Captive Spirits Distilling is now distributing its spirits in Montana. The company’s flagship product – a juniper-forward, American-made dry gin called “Big Gin” – is now available at select stores, restaurants, and bars in throughout Montana.

The company is celebrating by hosting a “Meet the Maker” event at Midtown Tavern in Bozeman, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Ben Capdevielle, founder & distiller of Captive Spirits, will be on hand to meet local patrons and chat about what inspires the critically acclaimed gin company.

Capdevielle began distilling as a hobby with his father, Jim. Jim learned how to distill from his father, Ted. Hence, a legacy was born, where Ben took it from a hobby to a job. After 15 years behind the bar and in kitchens, Capdevielle started making Big Gin, named after his father’s nickname of “Big Jim.”

Captive Spirits now makes Big Gin and barrel-aged variants in Seattle among the shipyards of the Ballard neighborhood in three 100-gallon Vendome pot stills.

About Captive Spirits Distilling

Captive Spirits Distilling’s Ben Capdevielle bartended for over a decade before becoming the third generation distiller in his family. Capdevielle developed the company with business partner Todd Leabman and Holly Robinson, and in 2016 partnered with the Hood River Distillers family. In March 2012, the flagship product, Big Gin, was released from the Ballard distillery. Bourbon Barreled Big Gin was later released in Spring 2013, and took the Trophy at the IWSC in Nov. 2014 for Best Contemporary Gin—the first & currently only, American gin to ever do so. As of Spring 2017, Captive Spirits is distributed in multiple countries & 25 states. Peat Barreled Big Gin is the third product released, with several Barrel Reserve projects in the works. Captive Spirits Distilling is one of the only gin companies in the United States, focusing their efforts on the juniper spirit.

TOP AWARDS:

International Wine & Spirits Competition: Gold Medal, Trophy for Best Contemporary Gin, SHORTLIST for Boutique Distillery of the Year 2014

American Craft Spirits Association: Gold Medal, Best in Category 2014

American Distilling Institute: Gold Medal, Best in Category 2013, 2014

GinVitational: Best of Category 2012, 2013, retired

http://www.captivespiritsdistilling.com/