Cognac Expert Launches Sélection No 1

POULLIGNAC, France — Cognac Expert is proud to announce the launch of the first in a new series of limited edition Cognacs: Sélection No 1 by Sophie & Max. The blend is a highly sophisticated, mature Cognac of Extra quality, meaning that it has been aged far longer than a regular X.O. designated Cognac. Only 150 bottles have been produced, and the only place to purchase one is in Cognac Expert’s online store.

The Cognac has been produced in collaboration with Sophie & Max’s neighbor, Jacques Petit. André Petit & Fils, the name of his Cognac house, is an small 18-hectare operation and family-run to this day. The vision from the very beginning of Cognac Expert was to support small Cognac producers like Jacques and offer them an international platform for their Cognac brands. The sales of this edition directly benefit the producer.

Sélection No 1 will retail at US $130. This artisan-created Cognac contains a blend of eaux-de-vie that have been aged for up to 25 years. The blend originates from three different growth areas, premier Petite Champagne, Fins Bois, and Bons Bois, lending this X.O. an extraordinary balance and smoothness. It boasts aromas of oak, vanilla, and dried fruit.

André Petit & Fils is one of few remaining Cognac houses left who still hand-harvest part of their vineyards. Every step of Cognac creation from this craft producer abides strictly to traditional methods. All aspects of the process are carried out in-house, from the tending of the vines through to the final step of bottling and labeling.

Brother and sister team, Max and Sophie, who founded Cognac Expert, actively promote small, family-run Cognac houses. Sélection No 1 is the first to be launched in what will be a series of limited edition Cognacs designed to bring such artisan producers to the attention of a wider global audience. The idea is that the sales directly benefit the producers and allow them to maintain their Cognac brands.

More information about Cognac Expert and Sophie & Max’s Sélection No 1 can be found by visiting www.cognac-expert.com

About Cognac Expert

Cognac-Expert.com is the leading online information, blog, and shop specializing purely on Cognac. Brother and sister team, Max and Sophie, run Cognac Expert from their family estate in the French Cognac region. The website provides information about everything imaginable relating to Cognac to a global readership and customer base, and offers a diverse range of Cognac to Cognac lovers around the globe.

About André Petit & Fils

André Petit & Fils Cognac is a small family-run Cognac house located in Berneuil, France. It has a history dating back to 1850. Headed by owner and cellar master, Jacques Petit, the house is one of very few that still harvests grapes by hand and uses open fires to power their distillation pot stills.