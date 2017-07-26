Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. Adds Five New Markets

LOUISVILLE, KY (July 26, 2017) — Louisville-based Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. has appointed new distribution partners for its American Brandy and Absinthe spirits in five new states: Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Copper & Kings American Brandies were launched in June 2014, and with this expansion will now be available in 31 total states and Washington DC.

“American Brandy has momentum,” said founder Joe Heron. “We are ready for the next wave of growth and are establishing our national footprint step, by step. We want to, as a minimum, be on the curve as a leading player.”

“There’s a lot of excitement around American Brandy,” said senior vice president of commercial operations Shane Rietow. “Our aspiration is to be at the forefront of category, to be available wherever fine bars, restaurants and retailers are looking for our products to satisfy the demand of their guests.”

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits out West, in Oregon and Washington, complementing our California relationship,” said Rietow. “They’re great people, and we’ve developed our friendship and connection now across a total of 13 states.”

“We’ve known Major Brands for a very long time, and they were excellent partners of ours with Crispin Hard Cider,” Rietow added. ”As we started looking at consolidating our Midwest footprint bringing Missouri in to the fold, we were thrilled with their enthusiasm, and their desire to ‘put the band back together again.’”

“Standard Beverage of Kansas, are the equal of any wholesaler we’ve worked with across the country. Their portfolio is exceptional, their customer relationships are peerless in the Sunflower State, and they have a great team.”

“We are very excited to extend our Illinois wholesale relationships in to Colorado, as they expand their own distribution business to Colorado partnering with Local Merchants of Colorado, bringing an excellent stable of brands and combining with a very high reputation distribution entity in the state. We are truly enthused about taking our very personal relationship to a higher altitude,” said Rietow. “We’ve climbed a lot of mountains together, now we elevate even that, physically.”

“So, all in all, first class partners at every level, in all markets, and timed to execute in to peak selling season of September, October, November and into December,” said Rietow.

Copper & Kings American Brandy, Absinthe and Gin are distilled exclusively in copper pot-stills, and are non-chill filtered, with no post-distillation infusion of boisé (oak flavor or infusion), other flavors, or caramel color for an uncorrupted, authentic, natural flavor, nose and color. The distillery also produces a line of copper pot-distilled liqueurs called Destillaré and the following portfolio of fine distilled spirits:

(100 proof/50% ABV) – $40/750 mL Destillaré Intense Orange Curaçao (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. distribution footprint includes the following 31 markets including: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Washington D.C.

About Copper & Kings American Brandy Co.

Copper & Kings uses small batch copper pot-distillation to forge untraditional, non-derivative, pure pot-distilled American apple and grape brandies, absinthe, gin and Destillaré liqueurs that are non-chill filtered with no added sugar, colors or synthetic chemicals. The state-of-the-art distillery exclusively focuses on the distillation of brandy based spirits. Copper & Kings, located at 1121 E. Washington St. in Butchertown, is owned by beverage entrepreneurs Joe and Lesley Heron. For more information, visit www.copperandkings.com or follow @CopperAndKings on Facebook and Twitter.