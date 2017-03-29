Davos Brands Acquires Controlling Interest in Sombra Mezcal

New York, NY (March 29, 2017) – Fewer than five months after announcing its acquisition of Aviation American Gin, Davos Brands, an award-winning portfolio of craft spirits and Japanese sake, has acquired a controlling interest in the Sombra Mezcal and Astral Tequila brands. The transaction encompasses the full worldwide intellectual property rights to both brands as well as the state-of-the-art Sombra Mezcal palenque (Mezcal distillery) in Oaxaca, Mexico. Davos Brands has managed both brands since 2015, overseeing national distribution and triple-digit growth.

Richard Betts, the founder of Sombra Mezcal and Astral Tequila,changed career paths from environmental law and became a Master Sommelier and New York Times best-selling author. Betts remains a significant equity holder and will continue to play an active role in the Company as its founder and Global Brand Ambassador. Fulfilling Betts’ longtime vision, the Sombra Mezcal palenque has been created as a model of sustainable production – an approach that considers the impact of making premium mezcal on the local environment and local economy. Betts recently wrote an open letter to the industry on Medium, discussing these efforts (https://goo.gl/eawf73).

“I’m super excited to go ‘all-in’ with Davos Brands – the team shares my vision and passion for craft spirits of the highest quality. I have no doubt that with Davos’ continued leadership, these brands will achieve their true potential,” said Betts.

Davos Brands will announce major marketing investments behind both brands, leveraging ownership of Double Gold medal winners in both Sombra Mezcal and Astral Tequila. According to Vice Chairman Guillaume Cuvelier, “Anyone who knows Richard is familiar with his love for life, his love of agave spirits, and his love for the people and culture of Mexico. We’re looking forward to amplifying the story behind Sombra and Astral and sharing them with more people.”

Adds CEO Andrew Chrisomalis, “We are thrilled with the opportunity to expand our investment in these great brands and people. Premium agave spirits continue to be on fire and our entire team is energized by the growth potential of Astral Tequila and Sombra Mezcal.”

Mezcal exports from Mexico have grown 211% over the last five years, and premium tequila continues to drive growth for the category – good news for Astral’s numerous accolades, awarded The New York Times’ highest rating and named “Top 10 Blanco Tequilas” by Food & Wine magazine.

About Sombra Mezcal

Produced by Master Sommelier Richard Betts since 2006, Sombra Mezcal sets the highest standard in Mezcal production. Made from organically farmed, high altitude Espadin Agave, and distilled in Oaxaca, Mexico at the traditional strength of 90 proof, Sombra Mezcal was named the Best Agave Spirit in the World by F. Paul Pacult’s Spirit Journal. In 2017, Sombra opened a new, state-of-the-art Palenque (distillery) created as a model of sustainable production. The resulting mezcal is a testament that world class agave spirits do exist outside of Tequila. www.SombraMezcal.com

About Astral Tequila

Founded by Master Sommelier Richard Betts, Astral Tequila is a unique spirit reminiscent of the way tequila was made 150 years ago before it was industrialized. Produced as a celebration of beautiful culture and spirit, Astral was awarded The New York Times’ highest rating and named one of the “Top 10 Blanco Tequilas” by Food & Wine magazine. www.AstralTequila.com

About Davos Brands

Davos Brands’ mission is to build and develop the highest quality, best in class craft spirit brands that create a meaningful and valuable connection with consumers. This is done through teamwork, passion, innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and relentless perseverance. The Davos Brands team members are recognized to be amongst the best performers in the industry; the team operates in a collegiate, open-structure, and dynamic mode. The team thinks out of the box and finds ways to obtain outstanding results through an entrepreneurial focus. Based in New York, the Davos Brands luxury portfolio is currently composed of TYKU Sake, Aviation American Gin, Sombra Mezcal, and Astral Tequila. www.DavosBrands.com