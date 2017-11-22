Eastside Distilling and Musician John Rich Develop Redneck Riviera Branded Spirits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. / PORTLAND, Ore. — Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESDI) a producer of award-winning craft spirits and John Rich, the multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer and one-half of the award-winning duo Big & Rich, announced the signing of an exclusive global spirits licensing agreement with Rich’s burgeoning Redneck Riviera lifestyle brand. The “Work Hard, Play Hard” brand celebrates the working men and women who are the backbone of the U.S. For further information, please visit Redneck Riviera or Eastside Distilling.

Production has already begun on the Redneck Riviera branded spirits poised to be the favorite for those looking to enjoy a great spirit at the working man’s price point. The line includes American blended, aged, flavored and premium-blended whiskies, as well as vodka and rum. Award-winning distillers Travis Schoney and Mel Heim will craft each recipe using the best of ingredients.

“This is an exciting time for the Redneck Riviera brand,” Redneck Riviera’s John Rich said. “It has always been my goal to have a spirits line, and to be announcing this so young into the company’s launch is such a thrill and an honor. To be able to roll out this custom blend whiskey made in America by some of the top distillers in the country is a big win for us. I love a smooth blend of whiskey and a tight cigar to chill out after a rocking Big & Rich show or just a nice evening at home. This team is hard working and they play even harder, just like we do.”

Eastside has formed the Redneck Riviera Whiskey Co., a Tennessee LLC and wholly owned subsidiary of Eastside, as an operating entity to manage and promote sales of the whiskey and any follow-up products. They plan to be highly focused on the Southeast initially, with a roll out to the rest of the country in the months to come.

“When I met John Rich I knew right away that we were going to do great business together. His energy and drive to succeed is unmatched, and when we saw the tremendous growth that the Redneck Riviera lifestyle brand has made in a short time, we knew that this was the right brand to forge a partnership,” said Eastside Distilling CEO Grover Wickersham “The spirits line is an obvious next step to the brand’s line of apparel, boots, food and honky-tonks.”

Redneck Riviera is the brainchild of the award-winning multi-faceted entertainer and entrepreneur John Rich. Redneck Riviera celebrates the men and women who make America the greatest nation in the world through their hard working attitude that deserves to be celebrated. In addition to Redneck Riviera apparel, footwear, food and beach accessories, Redneck Riviera has two honky-tonks. Redneck Riviera Vegas is now open at the Grand Bazaar Shops adjacent to Bally’s Las Vegas on the famed Sin City strip, and Redneck Riviera Nashville is set to open in spring of 2018 on Nashville’s Lower Broadway.

About Redneck Riviera

Redneck Riviera is a privately held lifestyle brand that celebrates America’s hard-working men and women. Built for people who live to turn up the music and have fun with friends and family, Redneck Riviera is America’s ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ brand that offers something for everyone who likes to rock the red, white and blue all year long. Launched in 2014, the brand brings these values to life through footwear, apparel, hospitality, food, spirits and licensed products in a variety of categories. Redneck Riviera has expanded its reach with the opening of honky-tonk bar Redneck Riviera Las Vegas and a Nashville location opening in 2018. More information can be found here.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESDI) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits. Eastside Distilling is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling (makers of The Ninety One Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey) and the Redneck Riviera Whiskey Co. All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck Riviera spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside’s MotherLode Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest’s leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company’s products in the market; the Company’s success in obtaining new customers; the Company’s success in product development; the Company’s ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company’s success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.