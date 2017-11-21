Flaviar Announces ‘Son of a Peat’

NEW YORK, NY – Flaviar, a membership only spirits club, is launching its first ever private label product inspired by its members. The inaugural Son of a Peat is a premium blended malt Scotch comprised of eight single malts from three regions in Scotland: Islay, Islands and Speyside with a flavor profile developed specifically for Flaviar’s community.

Through member feedback and market insights, Flaviar co-founder Grisa Soba combined his passion for distilling and blending with data from Flaviar club enthusiasts to create a peated malt blend members would be sure to love. Son of a Peat is blended with the flavor profile top of mind,rather than being focused on an age statement. The result is a whisky that Soba describes as a “smoking gun delight,” with flavors of smoke, peat, leather and salt. The flavor journey continues and develops further, becoming more biscuity and sweet, with notes of apricot, sherry, citrus and green apple with a thick, succulent and sweet finish.

“Son of a Peat is a Whisky that was made specifically for Flaviar members,” said Soba. “Based on member feedback, we wanted to create something approachable both in style as well as price. It’s made for people who love Peated Scotch, but also for those who are just entering the world of Peatlandia.”

Flaviar has produced a limited run of 1,500 bottles with a three bottle limit per customer – one to have, one to keep and one to gift, heading into the holiday season.

Son of a Peat is bottled at at 48.3% ABV (97 proof) and will be available exclusively online for$60 (750ml) starting November 17. Flaviar members will be able to sign-up for an opportunity to purchase at www.SonOfaPeat.com. Non-members can sign-up for a Flaviar membership at www.Flaviar.com to gain access to the private label product.

About​ ​Flaviar​

Flaviar is an online spirits club dedicated to providing education, discovery, and unparalleled access to the world of spirits. Designed as a go-to source to explore the full spectrum of fine spirits and build your dream home bar, choosing from global household names to small, regional craft producers, Flaviar aims to aid each and every member in developing their own tastes through:

Themed Tasting Boxes

Access to exclusive member-only private bottlings

Original content on fine spirits

Exclusive offers, such as live experiences and curated regional tasting events hosted by Flaviar, distillers and brand ambassadors alike, in select markets across the country

Free shipping on full size bottle purchases once per month

Flaviar’s membership is an annual fee of $210. For more information and to sign up, visit www.flaviar.com.