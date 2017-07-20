Glen Moray Celebrates 120th Anniversary with Special Release

Imported into the U.S. by Prestige Beverage Group, Glen Moray is celebrating the 120th year of operation at their iconic Elgin distillery with a limited edition Mastery Blend and a continued culture of excellence.

From the first drops from the still in 1897 to present day, Glen Moray has made a name for itself by ensuring only the highest class single malt makes it into the bottle. With just five Master Distillers in their 120-year history, Glen Moray’s tradition of quality and consistency is alive and well today. And to celebrate they want to show off with a truly special release.

In a salute to the masters that came before him, current Master Distiller Graham Coull has created, “Glen Moray Mastery – A Whisky Beyond Compare”. Mastery is a blend of five vintage offerings of Glen Moray, each selected to express the character and flavor that defines one of Speyside’s most legendary distilleries.

With great skill and finesse, Coull experimented to find the ultimate composition, using whisky matured in ex-bourbon barrels and fortified wine casks (sherry, madeira and port) to form the backbone of the 120th Anniversary release.

Two of the vintages contained in Mastery are of Coull’s creation, but the other come from Glen Moray forefathers Robert Brown and Edwin Dodson. With vintages from 1978, 1988, 1994, 1999, and 2001, Mastery truly offers a taste of history.

“The 120th Anniversary release celebrates the traditional craftsmanship of Glen Moray while raising a glass to the innovation of maturing in wine casks,” said Coull. “It is smooth, sleek and sophisticated. It’s me putting a twist on the spirit made by previous generations of master distillers.”

With only 1,000 bottles produced, the Glen Moray Mastery Edition has an SRP of $1,000 and comes in individually numbered decanters.

120 Years of Excellence

Turning 120 is a great reason to celebrate, but hardly a reason to slow down. In its 120th year Glen Moray has carried on with its habit of innovation and supremacy.

Along with the 120th Anniversary release, investments in facilities, marketing and package design, Glen Moray has also expanded its Elgin Heritage Collection to include 12, 15, and 18-year-old single malts. The new vintage offerings allow consumers to experience the full spectrum of intensely rich and satisfying flavors that Glen Moray has to offer.

The Glen Moray Heritage Collection has been doing some collecting of its own; bringing home hardware and high ratings. With recent accolades from The Fifty Best, Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible, and Whisky Advocate, the Heritage Collection has helped position Glen Moray for at least 120 more years of making the Speyside region proud.

ABOUT GLEN MORAY

The Glen Moray Distillery has been producing fine Single Malt Scotch Whisky from Elgin, the capital of Speyside, Scotland’s most famous whisky region, since 1897. Glen Moray Classic is crafted using a high percentage of first fill ex-bourbon barrels. Graham Coull, Master Distiller, selects casks of varying ages to ensure the quality and consistency of the whisky.

ABOUT LA MARTINIQUAISE

Glen Moray is owned by La Martiniquaise, which was founded in 1934. La Martiniquaise is a leading independent French spirits group selling a wide product range in more than 100 countries. It produces and distributes major brands worldwide including Label 5 (No9 worldwide Scotch Whisky), Poliakov (No1 in France), Porto Cruz (No1 worldwide), Saint James and more (source: IWSR).

ABOUT PRESTIGE BEVERAGE GROUP

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is comprised of award-winning wines, spirits and beer from around the world. From product development to packaging design and state-of-the-art marketing materials, Prestige Beverage Group continues to be an industry leader. Prestige Beverage Group is located in Mendota Heights, Minnesota. prestigebevgroup.com