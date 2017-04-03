Graybeard Distillery Selects The Republik as AOR

DURHAM, NC — Following a two-month review, Graybeard Distillery in Durham has selected The Republik, also in Durham, as its first-ever agency of record. The company will introduce its first product, Bedlam Vodka, this spring. Before the launch, influencer and trade advertising will include national print, social and direct mail. Post-launch, consumer advertising will include national print, video and social. The agency will also be responsible for label, package and bottle design. Budget is undetermined.

Agency selection was managed by Graybeard partner Sam Searcy, based on The Republik’s liquor category experience and strategic marketing expertise.

Bedlam Vodka will be available internationally and, pending licenses, in 50 states. It is distilled from rice, 80 proof, and will retail at $21.95 (750 ml). It is described by the distiller as “smooth, with a hint of sweetness and light floral aromas.” Expected year one production is 20,000 cases.

bedlamvodka.com

The Republik is a Durham-based, employee-owned advertising/branding agency. Other clients include the International Zinc Association, Organic Transit, FHI, Hanwha L&C?Surfaces, PrivatizeMe, Fayetteville Area CVB, 21c Museum Hotel, Boy Scouts of America Occoneechee Council, First Flight Venture Center, LexisNexis and The Franklin.

therepublik.net