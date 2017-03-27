Humboldt Distillery Expands to Markets Outside of California

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA (March 27, 2017) — Humboldt Distillery, Humboldt County’s original small batch distillery, is expanding its reach outside of its Northern California home. The Distillery’s now nationally distributed products include an Organic Vodka, Organic Spiced Rum and “Humboldt’s Finest” a cannabis-infused vodka. In addition to California, Humboldt’s new markets include Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

According to Market Watch Magazine, the craft spirits market grew approximately 30% in 2016, and the demand for high-quality spirits and innovative cocktails is surging. Humboldt Distillery aims to capitalize on that increasing demand with its expanded distribution. “It’s been two years since we expanded our sales state-wide throughout California, and we know that increased brand awareness and distribution will result in even more growth for our business,” commented Abe Stevens, founder and head distiller. “We’ve fine-tuned our production process and boosted our capacity to make sure we can satisfy increasing demand.”

The Humboldt Distillery facilityLineup of Humboldt Distillery Organic Vodka, Organic Spiced Rum, and Humboldt’s Finest.

Humboldt Distillery is the first micro-distillery on California’s North Coast and the only distillery in the region to produce certified organic spirits. Humboldt’s award-winning spirits include Organic Vodka ($20), Organic Spiced Rum ($24), Organic Original Rum ($24) and Humboldt’s Finest ($29).

For more information about Humboldt Distillery and its distributor network, visit www.humboldtdistillery.com.